Christine McMasters and Zoey Lynn

Cats and dogs return for Project Pride pet parade

Kay Yorko and Bruno

Leona Collesano gave pets to Matty

Remy, who was last year's highlight dog, made his return to the walk.

Steve Boothby brings Louie the dog.

Christian Saruff and Mac the dog walk with a pride flag.

Vladimir Madorsky, Galina Palace and Archie

Project PRIDE co-founder Katie McCurry with Steve Martin-Bennett and Remy.

Judy Dixon relaxes in the shade with Pepper and Sandy.

Layne Tate, David Martin, Ryan Martin, Sara Martin and Neko the cat

Sara Martin and Neko the cat

Fany Benitez and Stormy

Davis Kaufman feeds Bentley.

Nancy Dickman dresses Lola in some peace-and-love attire.

Minnie meets Louie before the walk.

Jessie Armstrong and Ginger meet other dogs.

Loki and Giselle Cabrera were friendly to other pets.

Lake Morrison and Ash Davis pose with Brandy

Jennifer Morgan leads the parade.

Tippy the dog couldn't help but be curious.

Matty strolled with his owner.

Pets and owners alike kept cool where they could on the walk.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in on the parade.

Matty strolled with his owner.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in on the parade.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in on the parade.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in on the parade.

The annual walk through Bayfront Park was held June 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Cats, dogs and Sarasota's LGBTQ community and supporters met for a cheerful walk through Bayfront Park during Project Pride SRQ's pet parade on June 18. 

Project Pride SRQ members hosted the annual event, where pet owners dressed their beloved dogs — and even a cat or two — in vibrant colors and cheerful pride flags for a walk through Bayfront Park early in the morning. Many dogs wore colorful collars, others donned peace and love sunglasses, and some even rode in their own special parade carts. 

Volunteers dressed as inflatable unicorns led the group and encouraged nearby pet owners to join in on the walk. The walk was brief but intense — Saturday was particularly hot. Luckily, the parade had water bowls positioned across the park for thirsty pets to hydrate from.

Project Pride SRQ's June programming continues with a grand flag march across Ringling Bridge on June 25.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

