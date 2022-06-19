Cats and dogs return for Project Pride pet parade

Cats, dogs and Sarasota's LGBTQ community and supporters met for a cheerful walk through Bayfront Park during Project Pride SRQ's pet parade on June 18.

Project Pride SRQ members hosted the annual event, where pet owners dressed their beloved dogs — and even a cat or two — in vibrant colors and cheerful pride flags for a walk through Bayfront Park early in the morning. Many dogs wore colorful collars, others donned peace and love sunglasses, and some even rode in their own special parade carts.

Volunteers dressed as inflatable unicorns led the group and encouraged nearby pet owners to join in on the walk. The walk was brief but intense — Saturday was particularly hot. Luckily, the parade had water bowls positioned across the park for thirsty pets to hydrate from.

Project Pride SRQ's June programming continues with a grand flag march across Ringling Bridge on June 25.