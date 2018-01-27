Catholic Charities Ball hosts elegant evening

The Grand Ballroom in the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was once again adorned with elegant decor and gowns on Jan. 27 for the annual Catholic Charities Ball.

Chandeliers were the theme of the evening, making the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota the perfect venue to host. During cocktail hour, guests were able to bid on silent auction items, including fine wine and jewelry. Later in the evening, a live auction took place. The last item of the live auction was a jewelry chest with a mystery item inside.

The proceeds from the Catholic Charities Ball will help the organization provide emergency shelter to homeless families, provide affordable housing for low-income families and family reunification and citizenship classes, among others.