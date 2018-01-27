 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Julie Delaney, Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Co-Chairwoman Jane Norton

Catholic Charities Ball hosts elegant evening

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Julie Delaney, Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Co-Chairwoman Jane Norton

Co-Chairwomen Julie Delaney, Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Jane Norton

A necklace available for the silent auction.

Paul and Jenni Hudson

RuthAnn LaMore and Bill Novak

A variety of jewelry was available for the silent auction.

Kerry and Joe Bettley

The decor was elegant and matched the theme of the ball, which featured chandeliers.

The decor was elegant and matched the theme of the ball, which featured chandeliers.

Jill and Eric Larson

Roland and Sabrina Gibson

Patricia and Dennis Blanco

Mike and Lisa Kinsella

Some wines for the silent auction came in a gift basket.

Rene and Terry Hebda and Sister Lucia

Jake and Barb Kiefer talk with Sister Lucia before stepping inside the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Malouf and Therese Abraham

A variety of wine wines were available for the silent auction.

Erica and Noel Maun

Paula and Marcial Jaramillo

Judy and Mark Bokorney

Jim and Lavonne Shedivy

Marianne and Lou Cohen

Elisa and Dan Dacey

Marilyn and Irv Naiditch

Renee and Bob Raines

Chris and MC Heffner

Sherry Aldridge and Louis Zazarino

Cathy and Brad Watson with Kathleen and Jeff Troians

Inside the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 27, Sarasota, Catholic Charities held their annual ball.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Grand Ballroom in the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was once again adorned with elegant decor and gowns on Jan. 27 for the annual Catholic Charities Ball. 

Chandeliers were the theme of the evening, making the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota the perfect venue to host. During cocktail hour, guests were able to bid on silent auction items, including fine wine and jewelry. Later in the evening, a live auction took place. The last item of the live auction was a jewelry chest with a mystery item inside. 

The proceeds from the Catholic Charities Ball will help the organization provide emergency shelter to homeless families, provide affordable housing for low-income families and family reunification and citizenship classes, among others. 

 

