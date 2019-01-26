 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Jane Norton and Julie Delaney

Catholic Charities Ball celebrates 30 years

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019

Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Jane Norton and Julie Delaney

Multi-colored bouquets center each table.

Luigi and Lorraine Cersosimo and Karen Brady

Gene and Suzanne Dolecki

Rick and Barb Gibbons, Karen Trautman and Alan Rose

Jenni and Paul Hudson and Eleana Hall

Multi-colored bouquets adorn each dinner table.

Arline and Barry Napiecek and David and Lee Manchester

Richard Kuzmich and Bay Nguyen

Cakebread Cellars chardonnay was just one option of wines that were available to bid on during the silent auction.

Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Jane Norton and Julie Delaney

Jenn and Jamie Gage

During cocktail hour, guests bid on jewelry as part of the silent auction.

Julie and John Flaherty, co-chairwoman Julie and John Delaney

Mariamma and George Thomas

Co-chairwoman Jane and Sam Norton

Kathleen and Edward Cahill

This was the 30th annual Catholic Charities Ball.

Jim Norris, Marlene and Jacques Bes Vazeille and Marcia Norris

During cocktail hour, guests bid on jewelry as part of the silent auction.

Blues flower petals decorate high-top tables during cocktail hour.

Jay and Veronica Brady and Linda and Charles Baumann

Neil Mann and Bridget Speiss

Dennis and Rebecca Murphy

Kate Shaver, the Rev. John Hoang and Dave Shaver

Al and Sue Sonnizzo, Tara Kelly, Richard Crowell and Jean and Vincent Cipriano

Blue hues and flowers adorn each dinner table.

Soul Sensations perform as guests arrive at their seats.

Debbie Erspamer and Will Haull

Soul Sensations provided live entertainment throughout the evening.

Blue hues and flowers adorn each dinner table.

Jenn and Jamie Gage shared a dance before dinner.

Will Haull and Debbie Erspamer take on the dance floor before dinner.

Soul Sensations provided live entertainment throughout the evening.

Will Haull and Debbie Erspamer take on the dance floor before dinner.

The 30th annual event was held Jan. 26. at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Triton Ballroom of The Westin Sarasota was dyed elegant shades of blue Jan. 27.

The 2019 Catholic Charities Ball brought 300 supporters to the hotel ballroom for the 30th annual event benefiting the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc.

Prior to dinner, event-goers mingled amongst silent auction items, including jewelry and wine, while enjoy hors’ d'oeuvres and cocktails.

As 7 p.m. drew closer, the ballroom doors were opened and guests were transported to a room lit with candles and full of flowers and blue hues. They were welcomed by the sounds of Soul Sensations, and as the guests ventured to their seats, a few couples braved the dance floor before the program began.

Following a welcome address and invocation by CEO of Catholic Charities Philomena Pereira and the Rev. Robert Dziedziak, a live auction took place. Later, supporters enjoyed dinner and dancing as Soul Sensations kept the party going.

The gala served as a celebration for the success stories that have transpired within Catholic Charities and supports funding to continue the organization’s mission going forward the event program said.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

