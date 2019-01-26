Catholic Charities Ball celebrates 30 years

The Triton Ballroom of The Westin Sarasota was dyed elegant shades of blue Jan. 27.

The 2019 Catholic Charities Ball brought 300 supporters to the hotel ballroom for the 30th annual event benefiting the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc.

Prior to dinner, event-goers mingled amongst silent auction items, including jewelry and wine, while enjoy hors’ d'oeuvres and cocktails.

As 7 p.m. drew closer, the ballroom doors were opened and guests were transported to a room lit with candles and full of flowers and blue hues. They were welcomed by the sounds of Soul Sensations, and as the guests ventured to their seats, a few couples braved the dance floor before the program began.

Following a welcome address and invocation by CEO of Catholic Charities Philomena Pereira and the Rev. Robert Dziedziak, a live auction took place. Later, supporters enjoyed dinner and dancing as Soul Sensations kept the party going.

The gala served as a celebration for the success stories that have transpired within Catholic Charities and supports funding to continue the organization’s mission going forward the event program said.