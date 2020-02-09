Catholic Charities Ball brings '20s twist to the Ritz

We've entered a new decade, but you'd be forgiven if you felt transported back to the roaring '20s during the 2020 Catholic Charities Ball on Feb. 9.

The annual event benefitting the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. committed to its "Puttin' It On At The Ritz" theme and transformed the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota ballroom into a showcase of early 20th-century color, lighting and decor. Guests dressed up in period-appropriate clothing and bid on silent auction gifts during the cocktail hour before filling the ballroom for the dinner.

The night's speaker was a big draw as well. Heisman-winning quarterback and former NFL player Tim Tebow served as guest speaker for the night and took photos with VIP guests. The night ended with music from the Phase 5 Band.