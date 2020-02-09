 Skip to main content
Frank Wozniak, Sue Connizzo, Jean Cipriano and Jeanette Wozniak

Catholic Charities Ball brings '20s twist to the Ritz

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 |

Frank Wozniak, Sue Connizzo, Jean Cipriano and Jeanette Wozniak

Co-chairwoman Marilee Roberts, Tim Tebow, Gary Roberts

Chairwoman Bridget Speiss

Kathy and Steve Musco

Caroline Such and Karen Brady

Susan and George Strickland

Stuart and Joan Love

Suzanne and John Anderson

Marianne and Chris Barlowe

Auctioneer Scott Robertson

Stacey and David Crawford

Stephanie and Xavier Da Costa

Casey Berkeley and Leila Parks

The night had a glamorous golden '20s theme.

Brian and Barbara Palmer

Tim and Myrna Murphy

Rick and Marianne Marziano

Richard and Bay Kuzmich

Laurie and Bill Jarema

Co-Chairwoman Beth Cannata and Dan Sexton

Rochel and Arlene Flournoy

John and Annie Begley

Guests picked out jewelry during the cocktail hour.

Phil Delaney with Michele and Rick Tromble

Laura and Colton Castro

Ellen and Jeff Levine

Champagne glasses were available upon entering the ballroom

Tim Tebow was the guest speaker at the Feb. 9 gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

We've entered a new decade, but you'd be forgiven if you felt transported back to the roaring '20s during the 2020 Catholic Charities Ball on Feb. 9.

The annual event benefitting the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. committed to its "Puttin' It On At The Ritz" theme and transformed the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota ballroom into a showcase of early 20th-century color, lighting and decor. Guests dressed up in period-appropriate clothing and bid on silent auction gifts during the cocktail hour before filling the ballroom for the dinner.

The night's speaker was a big draw as well. Heisman-winning quarterback and former NFL  player Tim Tebow served as guest speaker for the night and took photos with VIP guests. The night ended with music from the Phase 5 Band. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

