Cat Depot hosts Cat Tails, A Night in the Gardens

This gala was the "cat's meow."

Cat Depot hosted Cat Tails: A Night in the Gardens on March 9 at Michael's on the Bay.

Upon arrival, guests were invited in with the sound of the harp, and a greeted by the Cat Depot mascots, Calli and Petunia.

The gardens were filled with silent auction items, including cat silhouettes painted by local artists, large cat trees and baskets filled with items for cat lovers. The highlight of the night was the six kittens, all of whom will be available for adoption at Cat Depot.

The night ended with the raffle drawing for a trip for two anywhere on Jet Blue Airlines. Guests were also given a bag of treats to spoil their cats at home as they exited the gardens.