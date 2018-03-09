 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Alexis Meininghaus and Executive Director Shelley Thayer

Cat Depot hosts Cat Tails, A Night in the Gardens

Chairwoman Alexis Meininghaus and Executive Director Shelley Thayer

Olivia Swaan plays the harp for guests as they arrive.

Olivia Swaan plays the harp for guests as they arrive.

Calli, Cat Depot mascot, greets guests.

Calli, Cat Depot mascot, greets guests.

J-Lo is a tuxedo kitten available for adoption.

J-Lo is a tuxedo kitten available for adoption.

Julie Dejnowski, Andee Odina, Ashley Sweeney and Angeline Pantazis

Julie Dejnowski, Andee Odina, Ashley Sweeney and Angeline Pantazis

Multiple cat trees were available in the silent auction.

Multiple cat trees were available in the silent auction.

Abbe Camilli and JoAnn Johns

Abbe Camilli and JoAnn Johns

Thyme, a calico kitten, and her brother Turmeric will be available for adoption next week.

Thyme, a calico kitten, and her brother Turmeric will be available for adoption next week.

Linda Leisz, Lisa Cedrone and Kathy Boivin

Linda Leisz, Lisa Cedrone and Kathy Boivin

Maria Herrera Brown smiles as she pets Thyme.

Maria Herrera Brown smiles as she pets Thyme.

Jennifer Byrd and Christopher Bracciale

Jennifer Byrd and Christopher Bracciale

Peggy and Bob Miller

Peggy and Bob Miller

Guests were able to try their hand at painting one of the cat silhouettes.

Guests were able to try their hand at painting one of the cat silhouettes.

Sherry Zenor, Ginger Vance and Carol Dornbush

Sherry Zenor, Ginger Vance and Carol Dornbush

Sherry Zenor sports a cat necklace.

Sherry Zenor sports a cat necklace.

Bob and Judy Dannewitz

Bob and Judy Dannewitz

A dessert table featured a variety of options.

A dessert table featured a variety of options.

Dinner was a buffet, complete with a dessert table.

Dinner was a buffet, complete with a dessert table.

Guests pledged donations by filling out a card with a photo of a cat on it.

Guests pledged donations by filling out a card with a photo of a cat on it.

Deborah Kassilke and F. Patrick White

Deborah Kassilke and F. Patrick White

Robert Burns and Stacy Johnson

Robert Burns and Stacy Johnson

Carolyn Michel with Co-Founders Kevin and Linda Slavin

Carolyn Michel with Co-Founders Kevin and Linda Slavin

Linda Slavin carries a cat purse.

Linda Slavin carries a cat purse.

The cat silhouettes lined the view of the bay at Michael's on the Bay.

The cat silhouettes lined the view of the bay at Michael's on the Bay.

Anja and Andy Welihozkiy

Anja and Andy Welihozkiy

Samantha Haas, Freddy and Jennifer Yturralde and Katarina Bennett

Samantha Haas, Freddy and Jennifer Yturralde and Katarina Bennett

Orna Nissan and Deb Giura

Orna Nissan and Deb Giura

Troy and Sarah Robbins

Troy and Sarah Robbins

Peacock feathers, aka: a cat's favorite toy according to Cat Depot, were on sale for $3 each.

Peacock feathers, aka: a cat's favorite toy according to Cat Depot, were on sale for $3 each.

Garo Partoyan poses with Calli and Petunia.

Garo Partoyan poses with Calli and Petunia.

Cat Tails was held March 9 at Michael's on the Bay.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

This gala was the "cat's meow."

Cat Depot hosted Cat Tails: A Night in the Gardens on March 9 at Michael's on the Bay. 

Upon arrival, guests were invited in with the sound of the harp, and a greeted by the Cat Depot mascots, Calli and Petunia. 

The gardens were filled with silent auction items, including cat silhouettes painted by local artists, large cat trees and baskets filled with items for cat lovers. The highlight of the night was the six kittens, all of whom will be available for adoption at Cat Depot. 

The night ended with the raffle drawing for a trip for two anywhere on Jet Blue Airlines. Guests were also given a bag of treats to spoil their cats at home as they exited the gardens.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

