Casino Night raises funds for Lakewood Ranch YMCA

Lakewood Ranch’s Michelle Cross watched as magician Mike Jones closed his eyes and shuffled her six-of-hearts into the deck of cards in his hands.

After a few minutes of blindly revealing cards he knew weren’t right, Jones planted the six-of-hearts in her hand.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I’m always fascinated. I don’t know how they do it.”

Cross and her friend Katie Williams, of Parrish, enjoyed the card trick show and appetizers before testing their poker skills Nov. 2 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse, where the Lakewood Ranch YMCA hosted its Casino Night fundraiser.

About 80 people enjoyed the event, which featured a silent auction, live music and plenty of casino-style games — blackjack, craps and roulette.