 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Magician Mike Jones works through a stack of cards to find Michelle Cross's six of hearts.

Casino Night raises funds for Lakewood Ranch YMCA

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Magician Mike Jones works through a stack of cards to find Michelle Cross's six of hearts.

Buy this Photo
Dealer Anthony Leesbott deals Mill Creek's Brian Pintacuda with a game of blackjack.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Dealer Anthony Leesbott deals Mill Creek's Brian Pintacuda with a game of blackjack.

Buy this Photo
Kristen Nesser, Lara Cosgrove, Allison Ulrich and Jennifer Pintacuda check out the poker tables together.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Kristen Nesser, Lara Cosgrove, Allison Ulrich and Jennifer Pintacuda check out the poker tables together.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Laura Hartman attends with her fiancé Kevin Quinn, a YMCA board member.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Laura Hartman attends with her fiancé Kevin Quinn, a YMCA board member.

Buy this Photo
Tommy Butch entertains attendees from the balcony.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Tommy Butch entertains attendees from the balcony.

Buy this Photo
Patrick and Veronica Thames came with friends to support the cause.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Patrick and Veronica Thames came with friends to support the cause.

Buy this Photo
Parrish resident Pam Curran, with her husband Chuck Curran, attends as an employee of sponsor Neal Communities.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Parrish resident Pam Curran, with her husband Chuck Curran, attends as an employee of sponsor Neal Communities.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club residents Heathr and Greg Shepard thought the event would be a fun way to check out The Lake Club community.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club residents Heathr and Greg Shepard thought the event would be a fun way to check out The Lake Club community.

Buy this Photo
Jeff Golden deals out a game of blackjack.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Jeff Golden deals out a game of blackjack.

Buy this Photo
Hope Family Services CFO Char Young and Executive Director Laurel Lynch check out a roulette table.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Hope Family Services CFO Char Young and Executive Director Laurel Lynch check out a roulette table.

Buy this Photo
John Cosgrove rolls a lucky seven during his first game of craps.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

John Cosgrove rolls a lucky seven during his first game of craps.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lake Club Grande Clubhouse provides backdrop for fundraising event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Michelle Cross watched as magician Mike Jones closed his eyes and shuffled her six-of-hearts into the deck of cards in his hands. 

After a few minutes of blindly revealing cards he knew weren’t right, Jones planted the six-of-hearts in her hand.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I’m always fascinated. I don’t know how they do it.”

Cross and her friend Katie Williams, of Parrish, enjoyed the card trick show and appetizers before testing their poker skills Nov. 2 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse, where the Lakewood Ranch YMCA hosted its Casino Night fundraiser.

About 80 people enjoyed the event, which featured a silent auction, live music and plenty of casino-style games — blackjack, craps and roulette.

Related Stories

Advertisement