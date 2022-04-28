A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 1300 Casey Key LLC sold the home at 1300 Casey Key Road to Jillayne Pinchuk and Brad Ryan Pinchuk, trustees, of Dubuque, Iowa, for $4 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.3 million in January.

SARASOTA

The Landings

Jill Middleton, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 1649 Pine Harrier Circle to David Litvinov and Amanda Wallace, of Chicago, for $1.18 million. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2004.

Bay Haven

James and Mary McHenry, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 910 Virginia Drive to James and Lisa Fitzsimmons, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $1.1 million. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $549,000 in 2017.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA: $1.895 million Burns Court Villas Kenneth and Katina Shanahan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 8 condominium at 1551 Oak St. to Alan and Robin Wallack, of Sarasota, for $1,895,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2019. SIESTA KEY: $2 million The Cedars on Siesta Key Marjorie Dolan and Veronica Murry, trustees, of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, sold the home at 7840 Midnight Pass Road to Catherine Anne Lepard, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,348 square feet of living area. It sold for $952,500 in 2019. PALMER RANCH: $1.395 million Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Melissa Dobbs, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5731 Hydrangea Circle to Timothy David Reibling and Monika Reibling, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $838,000 in 2020. OSPREY: $660,000 Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Michael Rutter, Jeffrey Rutter, Glenn Rutter and Lisa Larson sold their home at 1429 Landview Lane to Jeffrey Bennett Jr. and Shari Ciomei, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, for $660,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,927 square feet of living area. It sold for $164,500 in 1995.

W.O. Marbles

Sarasota Trio LLC sold two properties at 521 and 523 Ohio Place to Pauline Groetelaars, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,059,000. The property at 521 was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 625 square feet of living area. The property was built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. They sold for $458,000 in 2014.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Judith Stone, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 5430 Eagles Point Circle to Gregory Kelliher and Roxanne Thomas, of Trinity, for $930,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,943 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2000.

Stickney Point Road

Daniel Denham, of Myakka City, sold his home at 2481 Stickney Point Road to McLloy LLC for $850,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,814 square feet of living area.

Purtz

Steven Loer sold his home at 2132 Hyde Park Circle to Sandeep Sastry, of Sarasota, for $818,300. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2019.

1350 Main Residential

Thomas Benjamin Silverstein, Mark Shale Silverstein and Susan Silverstein Potter, trustees, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Philip Buck and Yelizaveta Mostovoy, of Philadelphia, for $750,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,300 in 2007.

Norwood Park

Veronica Morgan sold her home at 2000 Craft Lane to Sanjeev Srinivasan Sastry and Vasudha Kameswari Sastry, of San Ramon, California, for $750,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2018.

1500 State Street

Robert Smith, of Oakton, Virginia, sold his Unit 404 condominium at 1500 State St. to IPAVA State Bank Inc. for $725,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Delta 80 LLC sold the home at 2830 Coventry Drive to Mark Richman Handwerger and Kristin Weathersbee Handwerger, of Washington, D.C., for $637,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,225 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Worth and Erin Graham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2585 Sunnyside St. to Genya Daukshta, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $268,700 in 2020.

Georgiann Alfano, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3022 Hyde Park St. to Pamela Ann Huelster, of Morristown, New Jersey, for $620,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,536 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate

George Predescu and Alexis Christina Predescu sold their home at 2737 Post Road to Jimmy Truong and Annie Nguyen, of Huntington Beach, California, for $605,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2021.

Broadway Promenade

Nabothian Systems LLC, trustee, of Punta Gorda, sold the Unit 1225 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Nematollah Haji Hassanzadeh and Horieh Mary Sahandi-Tahmtan, of S. Lyon, Michigan, for $597,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate East

Gail Bohannon, of Tallmadge, Ohio, sold her home at 6540 Waterford Circle to Jeffery and Teresa Wortman, of Sarasota, for $553,600. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,800 in 2000.

The Landings South

Jeffrey Bennett Jr. and Shari Lynn Ciomei, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1620 Starling Drive to Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst, of Nokomis, for $509,300. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2020.

Homecroft

GPG Ltd. LLC sold the home at 3531 Gardenia St. to David and Elizabeth Fisher, of Holtwood, Pennsylvania, for $490,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,611 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2020.

Blossom Brook

Elizabeth Apmann, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 2341 Grove St. to Steven and Kathryn Hofsaes, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,444 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,500 in 2019.

Long Meadow

Reinhold and Victoria Klein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2880 S. Shade Ave. to Opendoor Property Trust I for $455,200. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area.

Jackson Highlands

Daniel Bazin and Kaitlyn Chandaye Bazin, of Calhoun, Georgia, sold their home at 5472 Lords Ave. to Mark Schumacher, of Akron, Ohio, for $427,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,000 in 2017.

Ashton Lakes

Barry and Marcia Pond sold their Unit 5578 condominium at 5578 Ashton Lake Drive to Barbara Roderick, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for $425,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Riverview Estates

Robert Piazza, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2560 Riverview Court to Yuniel Gomez Camejo, of Sarasota, for $424,400. Built in 1981, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 1981.

Paver Park Estates

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 2533 Pelican Drive to Happy Thoughts LLC for $411,000. Built in 1852, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,800 in February.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Villas

Jolee Suskovic, of Sarasota, sold her Unit C condominium at 440 Canal Road to JWM Management Inc. for $1.75 million. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,756 square feet of living area. It sold for $711,000 in 2002.

Crystal Sands

Zonko Kazoo LLC sold the Unit 608 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Tamara York, of Greencastle, Indiana, for $1.28 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1989.

Peppertree Bay

Bahinch Ltd. sold the Unit 807A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Steven Sterrett and Kurt and Michele Olson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for $1.2 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 1991.

Bay Island

Modern Vacation Rentals Inc. sold the home at 749 Siesta Drive to Blue Internatioal Group LLC for $999,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.

Whispering Sands

Lewis Langley and Shelia Breetz, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit V-1 condominium at 207 Whispering Sands Drive to John Tuttle and Mary Teresa Tuttle, of Siesta Key, for $675,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,000 in 2021.

Fisherman’s Haven

Ann Wright, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Michael McBrearty Wright and Bridget McCord Wright, of Macon, Georgia, for $533,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Andrej Jivitski and Anna Alicija Jivitski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4182 Cascina Way to David and Vivian Dressner, of Clarksville, Maryland, for $1.25 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,933 square feet of living area. It sold for $583,500 in 2016.

Sandhill Preserve

Lindsay Johnson sold her home at 5964 Snowy Egret Drive to Linda and Antonio DiFolco, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,400 in 2017.

Marbella

Lisa Hogan sold the home at 4090 Via Mirada to Mary Glynn Mcaraw, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,711 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2019.

The Hamptons

Edward Martinez, Sonia Blais, Guadalupe Bowling and Robert Molina, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6223 Donnington Court to Jason Chapman, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,800 in 1999.

Villagewalk

Anthony and Frances Panaia, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 5770 Ivrea Drive to Luann Latorre and Mark Anthony Latorre, of Howard, Ohio, for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,400 in 2002.

Laura Scianca and Marcelo Riesco, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7568 Andora Drive to Loida Ayala, of Taunton, Massachusetts, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2004.

Ballantrae

Michael Butler, trustee, Daniel Butler and Steven Butler, of Jacksonville, sold the Unit 25D condominium at 7365 Ballantrae Place to Ofer Miller and Haya Genya Miller, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,986 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2011.

Fairway Woods

James Rossmiller, trustee, sold the Unit 1601 condominium at 7670 Fairway Woods Drive to Ellis Robinson, trustees, of Republic, Missouri, for $460,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2014.

Mara Villa

Shea Leary, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 77 condominium at 7328 Regina Royale Blvd. to Tadeusz Nowicki, of Brooklyn, New York, for $415,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

Lake Vista

Colleen Sterling, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 223 Hidden Bay Drive to Pilar Lorente, of Larchmont, New York, for $550,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

Joyce Wentworth, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 400 Bellini Circle to James Graham, Richard Graham and Kevin Graham, of Nokomis, for $1.05 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 1997.

Sorrento Bayside

Donna Gardner and Phyllis Pacilio sold their home at 409 Bayside Lane to Michele Joy Sabattini, of Nokomis, for $675,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Mission Valley Estates

Andrzej Gorczynski and Barbara Gorczynski, of North Port, sold their home at 1255 Mustang St. to Craig Giordano, of Nokomis, for $637,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,634 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2012.

Laurel Hollow

Nelson and Irene Adams, of Chester, New York, sold their Unit 16 condominium at 230 Laurel Hollow Drive to Patrick Kelly, of Westerville, Ohio, for $400,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1987.