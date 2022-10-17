Casey Key properties sell for $5.75 million

A two-property sale on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Leslie O’Connor, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the two properties at 3752 Casey Key Road to Kevin and Marcia Parker, of Nokomis, for $5.75 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,522 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2015, it has a half bath and 1,763 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.9 million in 2018.

SARASOTA

The Residences

Sheree Federico, of Atlanta, sold the Unit 1003 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to CIEL Sarasota LLC for $2,125,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,239 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,675,000 in 2021.

Top Sellers Around the Area SARASOTA: $3.3 million Alta Mer Denise Watermeier, trustee, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 306 Golden Gate Point to Jason and Diana Potter, of Summerfield, North Carolina, for $3.3 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 1996. SIESTA KEY: $3.4 million Ocean View Hillary Steele, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8213 Midnight Pass Road to SACROS LLC for $3.4 million. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,812,500 in 2004. PALMER RANCH: $1.1 million La Vista Edward Lamy and Lauren Devico Lamy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7522 Calle Facil to Jamie Graham, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,379 square feet of living area. OSPREY: $2.5 million Oaks II Samuel and Paula Strickland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 892 Mac Ewen Drive to Keith Johnson and Cheryl Johnson, trustees, of Osprey, for $2.5 million. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,197 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2007.

The Cloisters at the Landings

Stephen an Elizabeth Agren sold their home at 1403 Cedar Bay Lane to John and Maura Semmes, of Sarasota, for $1.86 million. Built in 1991, it has five bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2021.

Mark Sarasota

Richard and Catherine Dunne, trustees, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, sold the Unit 709 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Jane Fox, of Auburn, New York, for $1,593,800. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It sold for $851,000 in 2019.

Ted and Karen Costantino, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, sold their Unit 813 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to John Bordages and Martine Bordages, trustees, of Binghamton, New York, for $1.55 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,185,000 in 2021.

1350 Main Residential

Lee Vickman, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1408 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst, of Nokomis, for $1.36 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,000 in 2020.

The Landings

Harvey and Jean Greller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4852 Peregrine Point Circle N. to Edward Mclhatten Hedges and Silke Nicole Thompson, of Los Angeles, for $1.15 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2013.

Timothy Field sold his home at 4636 Pine Harrier Drive to JohnPaul Fortin and Gabrielle Raquel Fortin, of Sarasota, for $1.14 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $607,200 in 2005.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Steven and Donna Deputy, trustees, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, sold the home at 2354 Vaccaro Drive to Dmitri Chamchad and Margarita Goldberg, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, for $1,135,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,262 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,800 in 2014.

Cedar Cove Estates

Mark and Kimberly Glogovsky sold their home at 1956 Baywood Terrace to Donald and Jana Mikes, of Media, Pennsylvania, for $970,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Paul Reubens, trustee, of Sherman Oaks, California, sold two properties at 3711 Meridale Road to Sergiy and Natalia Biletsky, of Sarasota, for $925,000. The first property was built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 592 square feet of living area.

Akin Acres

Angela Lee Ammon sold the home at 2184 Bougainvillea St. to Bryan and Christine Zebarth, of Goshen, Kentucky, for $780,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Blakemore Lane

Brendan and Jessica Diefenderfer, of Parrish, sold their home at 1675 Blakemore Lane to David Goerz and Michelle Reiter, of Leawood, Kansas, for $775,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2021.

Phillippi Landings

Kevin Huntington and Jeffrey Huntington, of Avon, Connecticut, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Maritza Jackson, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2015.

South Gate

Deborah Kern, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2601 Hibiscus St. to Jonathan Thomas Meyer, of Sarasota, for $626,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,351 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1994.

Glenda Diane Davila and Oscar Davila Marquez, of Lytle, Texas, sold their home at 2938 Webber St. to Kristy Gentile and Daniel Popkave, of Sarasota, for $533,500. Built in 1959, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate East

George Corsi, trustee, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, sold the home at 3889 Kingston Blvd. to Jonathan Justiniano and Taynara Justiniano, trustees, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Golden Acres

Robert and Sally Engel, of Panama City Beach, sold their home at 5828 Nutmeg Ave. to Christine Gau, of Sarasota, for $559,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,000 in 2018.

Sylvan Shores

Matthew William McCarthy, of Nokomis, sold his home at 2346 Old Bradenton Road to Ringling College of Art and Design Inc. for $550,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,654 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Whispering Sands

Carolyn Chisenhall, of Naples, sold her Unit 306 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to David and Nancy Creed, of Venice, for $1.43 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2008.

Carolyn Mellon, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit V-51 condominium at 111 Whispering Sands Drive to James Bernard Mellon and Joanne Irene Mellon, of Ontario, Canada, for $800,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2006.

Gulf and Bay Club

James and Lisa Riley, trustees, of Mason, Ohio, sold the Unit 110 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Karin Meloch, of Siesta Key, for $1,367,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2021.

Coronas Park

Pampa Sunbelt 11 LLC sold home at 6912 Bochi Circle to Odiase and Omolola Abhulimen, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,292 square feet of living area.

Sea Village

James and Kay Busemeyer, trustees, sold the Unit M2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Pamela Devenney, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2003.

Pamela Devenney, trustee, sold the unit P-1 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Jeffrey and Lori Peppers, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2020.

Sandy Cove

Daniel and Victoria Alioto sold their Unit 404 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Kevin Howard Carlson and Ann Marie Carlson, of Woodstock, Georgia, for $815,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2020.

La Siesta

H. Wetzel LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Thomas Arthur Clark Jr., of Venice, for $717,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $358,000 in 2017.

Island House

Joseph Michael Carpenter and Shelley Nicole Carpenter, of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, sold their Unit 17 condominium at 6150 Midnight Pass Road to G&M Home Properties LLC for $664,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 939 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in September.

Continental’s Sea Club

Paula Rhoades Waterman, of Gainesville, and Mark Rhoades, of Hampton, sold their Unit 6E condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Baofu Ma and Min Lu, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 754 square feet of living area. It sold for $76,000 in 1990.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis Premier Properties LLC for $525,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Elijah Joseph Stukenborg and Rachel Stukenborg, of Osprey, sold their home at 5397 Bartolomeo St. to Jamie Rae Hofberger and Karol Ann Gilman, of Hopkins, Minnesota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,437 square feet of living area. It sold for $537,000 in 2019.

Donna Hamilton, of The Villages, sold the home at 12425 Parigi Way to Alexander Knapp, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $562,700 in April.

Deer Creek

Kristina Kelly, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8230 Cypress Hollow Drive to J. Howard Cepelak and Allen Batchelder, of Sarasota, for $899,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,000 in 1995.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Dennis Amendola and Joseph Karl, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3704 Prairie Dunes Drive to Qi Xin Chen and Ngoc Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,438 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Barbara Hamann, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5845 Ferrara Drive to Sandra Christman, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,900 in 2002.

Villa D’Este

Jon and Sandra Ford sold their home at 4579 Las Brisas Lane to Sonia Katuszonek, trustee, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2020.

Ballantrae

Michel Glower, of Destin, sold her Unit 21A condominium at 7312 Killarney Drive to Joseph Karl and Dennis Amendola, trustees, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,500 in 2021.

Isles of Sarasota

Mitchell Alan Lane, trustee, of Hemet, California, sold the home at 5979 Benevento Drive to Julie Wainscott, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $512,500 in March.

Marbella

Donna Coulter sold the home at 3990 Via Mirada to Luke Dupuis and Ann Elliott, of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, for $540,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2000.

OSPREY

Oaks II

John and Tamara Carbone, of W. Palm Beach, sold their home at 554 Dove Pointe to Sandra Webber, of Osprey, for $1,605,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,501 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Charles and Sara Blackburn sold their home at 1248 Flying Bridge Lane to Jeffery Cox and Linda Porter-Cox, of Sarasota, for $1.01 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,301 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2018.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

Richard Nielubowski and Kitty Maria Nielubowski, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A201 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Janine Melberg, trustee, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $507,000 in 2020.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Anthony and Michelle Moore, of Cleves, Ohio, sold their home at 2123 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Thomas and Susan Barry, of Palmetto, for $1,147,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2014.

Sorrento South

Eric Lough and Ann Piscitelli, of Osprey, sold their home at 424 Bellini Circle to SPE #205 LLC for $705,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2002.