A home in Cardinal Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 513 Casey Key Road LLC sold the home at 513 Casey Key Road to Jeremy Ruccio, of Nokomis, for $4.2 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2020.

Top Sales SARASOTA The Landings Rodney Word Hollingsworth Jr. and Kathryn Taylor Hollingsworth, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1684 Peregine Point Drive to Adam and Nina Ziff, of Sarasota, for $2.28 million. Built in 1984, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $724,100 in 2009. SIESTA KEY Siesta’s Bayside Jimmy and Barbara Shirley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 615 Waterside Way to George William Young and Lee Rauch, of New York City, for $2.95 million. Built in 1972, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,300 in 1990. PALMER RANCH Turtle Rock David and Lori Hollos, of Windsor, Colorado, sold their home at 8605 Great Meadow Drive to James and Helen Biniaris, of Rahway, New Jersey, for $1.1 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2018. OSPREY Oaks II Christopher Hill Moore and Laurie Anne McLaughlin Moore, of Nokomis, sold their home at 680 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Daniel and Melissa Feldstein, of Norwood, New Jersey, for $2.5 million. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $940,000 in 2020.

SARASOTA

Hansen

Richard Dean Osney and Judy Gayle Osney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3901 Red Rock Way to 3901 Red Rock Way LLC for $2.15 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,536 square feet of living area.

Q

Donald Allen Bauer and Mary Lyn Bauer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 271 Cosmopolitan Court to Robin and Michael Marrah, of Elmhurst, Illinois, for $1,375,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $903,200 in 2020.

Hudson Park

Somphone Jim Makamanivong and Elizabeth Jae Clark, of Tampa, sold their home at 2414 Wood St. to Joanna and Zachary Brewer, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2016.

One Watergate

Jill and Raymond Riondet, of Grenoble, France, sold their Unit 15B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Salim and Carol Lalani, of Bozeman, Montana, for $1,275,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area.

School Avenue Townhomes

Gerard Severynse, trustee, and Modell Plummer, of Sanibel, sold the home at 12 N. School Ave. to Peter and Patricia Knox, of Venice, for $1,225,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,761 square feet of living area. It sold for $699,000 in 2020.

Patricia Ann Wunderlin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 142 Audubon Place to Alvaro and Courtney Bada, of Sarasota, for $1,135,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $667,500 in 2021.

Rigby’s

Michael and Janice Braga, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1002 Osprey Ave. to Paul and Marianne Ferrier, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1922, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1997.

Grovelawn

Marian Jones sold her home at 2149 Wisteria St. to RJJM LLC for $1 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area.

Palm Place

Kathleen Ann Homan, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to David Alexander Smith and Philippa Jane Smith, of Glasgow, Scotland, for $991,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2017.

Johnson Estate

HB Land Holdings II LLC sold the home at 1520 Kenilworth St. to Michael and Caitlin Moustoukas, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in January.

Orange Crest Park

Richard Oaks, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, sold two properties at to 2040 and 2030 Sandrals LLC for $865,000. The property at 2040 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area. The property at 2030 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,854 square feet of living area. They sold for $390,000 in 2014.

Robinhood Woods

MTB Investments LLC sold the home at 991 S. Rhodes Ave. to Bryan Eby, of Hagerstown, Maryland, for $775,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2021.

South Gate

James and Patricia Sullivan, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2508 Mineola Way to Chase and Melinda Joslin, of Sarasota, for $770,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,714 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Millennium Trust Co. LLC sold the home at 2532 Siesta Drive to 211 Monitor LLC for $700,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,443 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2017.

Field Club Estates

Len Furman, trustee, sold the home at 1806 Field Road to Raymond E Williams LLC for $750,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,000 in 1987.

Gulf Gate East

Harry Call III, trustee, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, sold the home at 3931 Kingston Drive to Hank and Ena Michael, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $187,000 in 1986.

Hartland Park

Vision In Mission Inc. sold the home at 1905 Tulip Drive to Cody Troyer, of Bristol, Indiana, for $750,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,080 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2020.

Tropical Shores

Eric Stockdale, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1756 Livingstone St. to Garrett Clady and Madison Cowden, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,354 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2021.

Colonial Terrace

Nunzie and Brenda Burzo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2913 Concord St. to John Lee Binder Jr. and Christopher Taylor, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, for $659,900. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,600 in 2021.

Alderman Street

Marc and Leann Schlabach, of Myakka City, sold their home at 3446 Alderman St. to James Matthew Greene and Alexandra Ingram, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $68,000 in 1997.

The Landings – Carriage House

Cameron Cox, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1720 S. Kestral Park Way to Michael and Geraldine Broderick, of Brick, New Jersey, for $603,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $138,000 in 2017.

Helen D. Mead’s

Evan and Jessica Peterson, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1851 Rita St. to Yue Li and Liang Zhen Dai, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,299 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Helene Stapleton and Meghan Stapleton Steenburgh, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Veronique Sturzenegger, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, for $525,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2007.

North Vamo

Nehama Guralnik, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1906 Livingstone St. to Rosario and Sonia Marchio, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, for $510,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area.

Sapphire Heights

David Redner, of Sarasota, sold his home at 745 47th St. to Charlotte O’Leary and Michael Lynch, of Tampa, for $500,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2002.

Westlake Estates

Margaret Combs, trustee, of Ft. Myers, sold the home at 5445 Creeping Hammock Drive to Carol Mirabito, trustee, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,100 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

RLA Florida Properties LLC sold the home at 430 Island Circle to Brandon Michael Klinger and Jessica Lynn Klinger, of Myakka City, for $2.6 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,300 in 2020.

Windsong Lane

Windsong Lane LLC sold the home at 1150 Windsong Lane to Azure Siesta LLC and Better Living LLC for $2,225,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Summer Cove on Siesta

William and Cynthia Heringer, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 101C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Phillip Miller and Suzy Richardson, of Sangatuck, Michigan, for $1,925,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,490 square feet of living area. It sold for $835,000 in 2009.

Stickney Point

Edward Fakler and Teresa Ann Booth-Fakler, of Sarasota, and William Booth III, of Tampa, sold their home at 6538 Peacock Road to 6538 Peacock LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2011.

The Terrace

Royal Swazi LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Mark and Lori Kempf, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,845 square feet of living area. It sold for $945,600 in 2019.

Casa Blanca

M and B Unit 203 LLC sold the Unit 203 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Mark Allen Henry and Cynthia Henry, of Somerset, Kentucky, for $926,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 757 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

Monteroy LLC sold the Unit 206 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Victor and Cheryl Rey, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, for $900,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 1996.

Jamaica Royale

Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO James M. Weger IRA #8002388 and Advanta IRA Services LLC FBO James M. Weger IRA #8002389 sold the Unit 93 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to JR SK Venture LLC and JR SK2Venture LLC for $779,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 921 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2013.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Eve Kessler, trustee, of Norwalk, Connecticut, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Barbara Clarke and Gregory Charles Norbert Clarke, of Ontario, Canada, for $729,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,000 in 2014.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Jared and Dawn Olson, of Westville, sold their Unit GP21 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Siglin, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for $675,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $352,700 in 2021.

Faith Elwing, of Venice, sold her Unit 222 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to PLM of WNY LLC for $660,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2011.

Paradise Cove

Gibdays LP sold the Unit 207 condominium at 6600 Peacock Road to Timothy Michael Holt and Lisa Kathleen Holt, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,000 in 2021.

Midnight Cove II

Walter and Sheila Schaller, of Horseheads, New York, sold their Unit 823 condominium at 1200 Cove II Place to Express Drugs of Savanna LLC for $635,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2005.

Peppertree Bay

Regina Waldron sold the Unit 1114 condominium at 1045 W. Peppertree Drive to Jeffrey and Michelle Waldron, of Dublin, Ohio, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1984.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Margaret Ann Bell and Kevin Bell, trustees, of Saskatchewan, Canada, sold the home at 8752 Merion Ave. to Davidson Florida Holdings LLC for $900,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $572,500 in 2010.

Joseph Vespoli, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8759 Grey Oaks Ave. to Ellen and Leslie Kreisler, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2005.

Tracy Lawton and David Carter, of Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, sold their home at 9573 Forest Hills Circle to James Andrew Abeles and Barbara An Worley, trustees, of Burtonsville, Maryland, for $520,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2019.

Villa D’Este

Rene’ Albina, trustee, and Melvis Ann Albina, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 7336 Villa D’Este Drive to Elizabeth Berry, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2021.

Turtle Rock

Glenn Philip Scharf, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5099 Timber Chase Way to Ryan and Renee Sadler, of Holt Michigan, for $796,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $464,000 in 2020.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Simon Le, Dieu Le, My Hue Le Chou and Wai Ki Wong, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5764 Liatris Circle to Richard and Patricia Davis, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $406,000 in 2017.

Alex and Sara Makar sold their home at 5737 Liatris Circle to Tesa Gattis, of Sarasota, for $739,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2021.

Promenade Estates

David John Matern and Prapatson Luangruang, of Bettendorf, Iowa, sold their home at 5604 Soft Skies Drive to Neil and Carol Barrett, of Palo Alto, California, for $720,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,800 in 2021.

Sandhill Preserve

Robert and Patricia Sidlow, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11128 Shearwater Court to Eva Liu, of Manalapan Township, New Jersey, for $695,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,800 in 2017.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Darryl Coffman and Sheila Palmisano, of Port Charlotte, sold their Unit 29 condominium at 7135 Rue De Palisades to Bradford and Patricia Lawrence, of Sarasota, for $687,200. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,783 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Frederick Fung, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, sold his home at 5784 Valente Place to Karen Dante, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $469,300 in 2005.

Samuel Long IV and Erica Marie DiVento, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7677 Bergamo Ave. to Terence Calderone, of Darien, Illinois, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2021.

Villas at Deer Creek

Alexey and Zhanna Ivanova, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4584 Deer Trail Blvd. to Richard and Julia Phalunas, of Morgantown, West Virginia, for $550,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,625 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2021.

OSPREY

Oaks I

Eugenio and Victoria Erquiaga, of Sarasota, sold their home at 340 Osprey Point Drive to Craig Wolpert, of Osprey, for $2.28 million. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,948 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,595,000 in 2002.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Neil Agruss, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1124 Mallard Marsh Drive to Erik and Cynthia Portmann, of Nokomis, for $1 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,400 in 2001.

Sorrento Villas

Ronald and Pamela Milton, of Winthrop, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 201 Villa Drive to Camino Island Rentals LLC for $567,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,500 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Jack and Sandra Pritchard, of Venice, sold their home at 1224 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to William Kilburg and Judith Donella Kilburg, of Canton, Georgia, for $655,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,500 in 2003.

Mission Estates

Robert and Constance Martineau, of Brentwood, Tennessee, sold their home at 2430 Sonoma Drive to Jacob Lomazov, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,882 square feet of living area.

Laurel Woodlands

Andrea Stephen and James Zachary Stephen, of Englewood, sold their home at 1024 Aron Circle to Nelson and Irene Adams, of Chester, New York, for $625,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Sorrento Bayside

Charles and Marilyn Kalal, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, sold their home at 200 Bayside Court to Russell and Simona Devries, of Arlington, Washington, for $610,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2015.