A multiple property sale on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Baron Silverstein and Nanci Gelb, trustees, of Weston, Massachusetts, sold three properties at 316 N. Casey Key Road to Seven Ospreys LLC for $7 million. The first property was built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 5,597 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 2002, it has one bath and 384 square feet of living area. They sold for $523,000 in 2006.

SARASOTA

Vista Bay Point

Sarasota Equity Enterprises LLC sold the Units 901 and 1001 condominiums at 128 Golden Gate Point to Christopher Randall Gelvin, of Sarasota, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,427 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.1 million in 2015.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Alan T. Owens William Hayes Jr. and Lynn Coppage, of Sarasota, sold their home at 950 Alameda Way to Christopher and Andrea Carrington, of Englewood, Colorado, for $3,375,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,593 square feet of living area. SIESTA KEY Mira-Mar Alexander Hays and Samantha Peshkin Hays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7931 Midnight Pass Road to Ted Fredric Thomsen and Amber Kay Thomsen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,904 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Prestancia Robert and Pamela Miller sold their home at 4111 Escondito Circle to Carl and Maria Love, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,888 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2011. NOKOMIS Mission Valley Estates Reagan and Kristina Leonard, of Fort McCoy, sold their home at 1701 Mission Valley Blvd. to Jason Edward Possehl and Jocelyn Leigh Possehl, of Nokomis, for $700,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,243 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1998.

Vue

VUE Living LLC sold the Unit 1601 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Edward and Karen Feeney, of New Albany, Ohio, for $3 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,417,000 in 2017.

La Linda Terrace

Michael Roberto Mei and Nicole Sacco Mei, of Austin, Texas, sold their home at 2283 Arlington St. to Jaime and Lisa Castro, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,977 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Alfred Park

Edwin and Denise Harris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1661 S. Jefferson Ave. to Douglas James Brown, of Sarasota, for $1,044,500. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2017.

Mark Sarasota

Michael Eric Hoskins sold the Unit 802 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Stephen and Fern Schwartz, of Pittsburgh, for $995,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,600 in 2020.

Phillippi Cove

Tamara McAdams, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2502 Jamaica St. to Bruce Brownson, of Sarasota, for $929,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,309 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 1999.

Harbor Acres

Mariana Moreno Prats and Javier Zayas Cela, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1630 S. Orange Ave. to TDI Homes LLC for $875,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Granada

Mary Ann Jordan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1503 Bay Road to Michael Jeffrey Hagan and Deby Roeder Hagan, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, for $735,000. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2011.

Royal St. Andrew

Janet Noah, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 301 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Barbara Verhey, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,218 square feet of living area.

Redds

Wadley Family LLC sold the home at 1634 Pine Tree Lane to Laurel Dolphin LLC for $640,000. Built in 1935, it has one bedroom, three baths and 1,656 square feet of living area.

Hansen

Gregory Tucker and Curtis and Rebecca Lynn Tucker, of Henderson, Kentucky, sold two properties at 3932 Sunshine Ave. to Gambino Family Properties LLC for $615,000. The first property was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 988 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 918 square feet of living area. They sold for $14,700 in 1977.

South Gate

R&L Investments of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 3237 Key Ave. to Susan Currie, of Asbury, Iowa, for $595,300. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $268,000 in 2020.

Ridgewood

Larry and Frances Tatsch, of Osprey, sold their home at 2352 Oak Terrace to Rastislav Hajko and Hana Hajkova, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,900 in 2011.

Regency House

Nina Herbert and Kristen Beury, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 708 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Cristin Marie Roby and David Roby II, of Lyme New Hampshire, for $580,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1998.

Brookside

Donald Tyler and Donna Tyler sold the home at 2640 Bryce Lane to Aleksandr Tsapkov Jr., of Tacoma, Washington, for $560,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2015.

Southpointe Shores

Thomas Ellis, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7611 Sandalwood Way to Janna Education Holdings LLC for $557,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,800 in 1983.

Morning Glory Ridge

Bradd and Heather Kaplan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6265 Parmeron Lane to Brian and Priscilla Whiteside, of Sarasota, for $524,900. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2013.

Flora-Villa

Donald McMurrian and Sarah Popish sold their home at 3059 Jamaica St. to Daniel and Lauren Kampan, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,300 in 2015.

Phillippi Landings

Atriums of Venice Inc. sold the Unit 505 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to Alan and Maria Hannifin, of Sarasota, for $461,300. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2010.

Ringling Boulevard

Charles Geisler, of Palm Harbor, sold the home at 2400 Main St. to Robyn Rhodes, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $53,000 in 1977.

Hibiscus Park

Blake Doyle, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, sold his home at 2140 Sunnyside Lane to Brock and Kristin Doyle, of Sarasota, for $432,500. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Ashton Pines

Scott Olson Realty LLC sold the home at 5145 Ashton Pines Lane to Bruce and Natasha Miller, of Naperville, Illinois, for $400,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Howard Kaye, of Sarasota, sold his home at 130 Ogden St. to Corey and Megan Scott, of Cumberland, Maine, for $1,099,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2014.

Siesta Cove

DBMD LLC sold the home at 1211 N. View Drive to Dennis De La Montanya and Tina De La Montanya, trustees, of Healdsburg, California, for $957,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $572,000 in January.

Boca Siesta

Gary and Desiree Liga sold their Unit 305 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to William Kimble and Joan Kimble, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $859,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2019.

Sandy Cove

Kristy Cestero, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 401 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Michael Edelstein and Ada Perez, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2020.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

David and Jacqueline Grano, of E. Amherst, New York, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Gods Grace LLC for $545,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2016.

David and Leeann Trahan, of Lisbon, New Hampshire, sold their Unit 231 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Muhamedin and Sehadet Kastrati, of Plainfield, Illinois, for $538,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2020.

La Siesta

Frank and Christa Yaccarino, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 216 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Linda and Vincent Simone, of Lincroft, New Jersey, for $440,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Floyd and Aimee Kenyon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5744 Liatris Circle to Liatris Sarasota LLC for $689,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2020.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Darryl Bruce Berk, trustee, Karen Bain Hiller, Lori Berk Blum sold the home at 8739 Grey Oaks Ave. to John and Marcella Schweizer, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,400 in 1998.

Ralph and Janice Gilbert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9440 Glen Abbey Lane to William and Celia Carroll, of Cincinnati, for $590,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,900 in 1998.

Sandhill Preserve

Idys Overton, of Carrollton, Georgia, sold her home at 11002 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Rodney and Cheryl Johnson, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,957 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in May.

Villagewalk

Tommy Hogan and Sharon Frost sold their home at 5820 Wilena Place to Felix and Elisabeth Wehrli, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,000 in 2013.

John and Maria Maiorano, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7603 Camminare Drive to Marsha Merrow Rothfuss and Thomas Gordon Rothfuss, trustees, of Sarasota, for $406,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $316,000 in 2005.

Hammock Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12259 Hidden Hammock Court to Russell and Diane Bedinghaus, of Sarasota, for $464,300. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Owen and Lindsey Thiessen, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 210 Turquoise Lane to Susan Ross, trustee, of White Plains, New York, for $535,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,085 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Blackburn Harbor Waterfront Villas

Francia VanArsdel, of Scottsdale, Arizona, sold her Unit 2401 condominium at 2305 Jessie Harbor Drive to Walter and Laura White, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2006.

Rivendell

Mary Pritchard, of Nokomis, sold her home at 536 Meadow Sweet Circle to Donald Zammit, of Osprey, for $489,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2018.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Fenwick and Coreen Gardiner, of N. Kingstown, Rhode Island, sold their Unit 19 condominium at 1164 Beachcomber Court to Mark Lyda Real Estate Inc. and Joseph Abraham Jr. for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,900 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Robert and Marian King, of Venice, sold their home at 150 Da Vinci Drive to Catherine Kramer, of Des Peres, Missouri, for $651,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2002.

Carney’s

Melissa Courts, of Venice, and Joseph Lombardi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 613 Indiana Ave. to Tammy Lynn Staab and David Neil Lovell, of Nokomis, for $625,000. Built in 1981, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 1995.

Laurel Woodlands

Janet May, of Osprey, sold her home at 1069 Eisenhower Drive to Michael and Wendy Conn, of Nokomis, for $558,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,637 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,000 in 2016.