The following residential real estate transactions took place between August 15 and August 19. A home in Cardinal Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jon Stover, trustee, of Julia Stover, of Bethesda, Maryland, sold the home at 521 Casey Key Road to Alberico and Lisa Sessa, of Nokomis, for $5 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,274 square feet of living area.

Top Sellers in the Area Sarasota: $4.4 million Sapphire Shores Alan Kesten, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 315 S. Shore Drive to SRQ Bayshore LLC for $4.4 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2014. Siesta Key: $3.6 million Point O’Rocks Terrace Crescent Point LLC sold the home at 6905 Point of Rocks Road to Conway Ridge Inc. and Gateway Marketing Inc. for $3.6 million. Built in 1993, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 3,467 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,000 in 2013. Palmer Ranch: $1.3 million Esplanade on Palmer Ranch William Santamaria, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5424 Bartolomeo St. to Joseph and Joanne Sestito, of Mechanicsville, New York, for $1.3 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,437 square feet of living area. It sold for $616,000 in 2018.

SARASOTA

The Landings Treehouse

Daniel and Letitia Schuman, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 1307 Landings Drive to Sally Graham, trustee, of Chilmark, Massachusetts, for $1.28 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $633,000 in 2016.

Richard and Philippa Davis, of Helena, Montana, sold their home at 247 Cosmopolitan Court to Stuart Wilson and Catherine Paris, of Sarasota, for $1,045,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,934 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,300 in 2016.

Hudson Landings

Joel Douglas Tate and Patricia Tate, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 854 condominium at 854 Hudson Ave. to Daniel and Margaret DeSoto, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1103 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to George Volinn, of Sarasota, for $867,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $744,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate Woods

Charlotte Dixon sold the home at 7440 Mariana Drive to Ioannis and Lisa Sarafidis, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $785,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2020.

Donald Wagner, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2926 Captiva Drive to Bret and Beth Lewis, of Clinton, Pennsylvania, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,689 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in April.

Lawrence Keefe, trustee, and Linda Evans Keefe, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 7439 Dickens Drive to Ronald and Flora Hoodin, of Sarasota, for $564,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $193,000 in 2002.

Towhee Lane

Louise and Sandra Gabriele, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1827 Towhee Lane to Pen Produce Inc. for $710,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate East

Hi Water LLC sold the home at 3796 Kingston Blvd. to Carlos Roberto Solorzano, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1997.

Sapphire Heights

Sarasota Ave LLC sold the home at 4801 Sarasota Ave. to Daniel Tinker and Jessica Young, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,700 in 2020.

South Gate

Darques Anthony Rashad Johnson and Alejandra Lynn Snyder Gonzalez, of Ruskin, sold their home at 2744 Suncrest Drive to Opendoor Property Trust I for $545,800. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2019.

Keith and Marcy Clark, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2748 Wisteria Place to Les and Sue Fox, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Luis Cid and Lynda Moore, of Malaga, Spain, sold their Unit 704 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Donna Cubit-Swoyer, of Sarasota, for $532,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2020.

Pirates Cove

Gary Camardo and Amanda DuBack Camardo, trustees, sold the home at 1824 Buccaneer Drive to John Gregory Atkins and Holly Nicole Atkins, of Sarasota, for $526,500. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2002.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta on the Rocks

Martha and Brian Cornell, trustees, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 1027 Crescent St. to Baja Casa I LLC for $1,825,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,072,500 in 2016.

Ralph S. Twitchell

Rickard and Tamara Burnell, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, sold their home at 4845 Ocean Blvd. to Kassy Mies, of Waukee, Iowa, for $1,225,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in 2007.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

W205 Associates LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 5916 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Debra Morris, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, for $1.15 million. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2004.

House of the Sun

Barbara Miller, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 410 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Casa Lyden-HOS LLC for $1.06 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2008.

Bay Oaks

Marcelo and Jennifer Vito sold their home at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Heather Jacquelyn Allen, of Centennial, Colorado, for $641,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,000 in 2020.

Midnight Cove Bayside

Siesta Key Tranquility LLC sold the Unit 712 condominium at 6350 Midnight Cove Road to Pamela Kappeli, of Aspen, Colorado, for $640,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Sandy Cove

Bryan Ingram and Iglaia Perez-Maltes, of Parkland, sold their Unit 1-H condominium at 25 Sandy Cove Road to Ian McGilvray and Maria McGilvray, trustees, of Bakersfield, California, for $550,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 561 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,000 in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Charles Brooks Jr., trustee, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, sold the home at 9416 Forest Hills Circle to James Kernan, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,900 in 2002.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Eva Watson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3858 Alamanda Drive to Thomas Konecny, of Sarasota, for $529,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

Gerald and Karen Bramwell, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, sold their home at 2307 Bayshore Road to Robert Schlegel and Robert Schlegel Jr., trustees, of Nokomis, for $2,262,500. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2016.

Mission Valley Estates

David Norman and Marie Rizzuti Norman, of Greenville, North Carolina, sold their home at 1851 Mackintosh Blvd. to Timothy Lacey and Lola Campbell, of Venice, for $805,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2013.

Sorrento East

Ronald and Renee Kaefer, of Venice, sold their home at 100 Matisse Circle W. to Chard Morris Utz and Amy Joan Utz, of Indianapolis, for $599,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,995 square feet of living area. It sold for $276,000 in 2015.