Natalie and Kate Jacobs

Casa Del Mar hatches Easter egg hunt

Sunday, Apr. 1, 2018 |

George Mikuldninec grabs candy during the Easter egg hunt.

Kaion Fetherston fills his basket with eggs.

Scott Franza and Jim Helmich scatter candy around Casa Del Mar’s lawn.

Johnny, Anna, Maggie and Mikey Fitzpatrick

Ryan Edward, Mark Meador, Rosemary Edward and the Easter Bunny

Cindy Philipp scatters candy on Casa Del Mar’s lawn.

Maggie and Mikey Fitzpatrick search for candy on the lawn.

Teddy Buresh searches Casa Del Mar’s lawn for eggs and candy.

Madeline Lopes searches Casa Del Mar’s lawn for eggs and candy.

Annabelle and Henry Koelmel

The older age group sprints around Casa Del Mar’s lawn looking for Easter eggs and candy.

Anna Fitzpatrick searches for eggs.

Mark Meador, the Easter Bunny and Scott Franza

Kids followed multi-colored cones to get to the Easter egg hunt.

For the 35th year, kids dashed around Casa Del Mar Beach Resort searching for Easter eggs and candy.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Despite having a busy day, the Easter Bunny managed to stop by Casa Del Mar Beach Resort April 1 to help with the annual Easter egg hunt.

At 8:55 a.m., the parking lot of Case Del Mar was buzzing with excitement.

Guests gathered with their Easter baskets and bags and scouted the multi-colored cones leading to the lawn where the egg hunt would take place.

Once 9:05 a.m. hit, the lawn was bustling. Kids of all ages ran around the grass searching for the scattered candy and eggs.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

