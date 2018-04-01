Casa Del Mar hatches Easter egg hunt

Despite having a busy day, the Easter Bunny managed to stop by Casa Del Mar Beach Resort April 1 to help with the annual Easter egg hunt.

At 8:55 a.m., the parking lot of Case Del Mar was buzzing with excitement.

Guests gathered with their Easter baskets and bags and scouted the multi-colored cones leading to the lawn where the egg hunt would take place.

Once 9:05 a.m. hit, the lawn was bustling. Kids of all ages ran around the grass searching for the scattered candy and eggs.