Mort and Carol Siegler celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their immediate family by their side.

Carol and Mort Siegler celebrate 70 years of marriage

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 |

A large crowd of friends and family gathered for the Siegler vow renewal.

Mort and Carol Siegler recite wedding vows in Hebrew during the ceremony.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-El leads the ceremony.

Mort and Carol Siegler listen to Rabbi Michael Shefrin as he leads their vow renewal ceremony.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin drinks the ceremonial wine after blessing it and before passing it to the couple.

Carol Siegler laughs she she drinks the ceremonial wine during her vow renewal.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin breaks the ceremonial glass, which, in the Jewish tradition, serves as a reminder that even in joyous moments, there are still broken things in the world that need mending.

Mort and Carol Siegler shared a quick smooch at the end of their vow renewal ceremony.

Mort and Carol Siegler were married on Nov. 26, 1947.

Mort and Carol Siegler clap with their children and grandchildren at the end of their vow renewal ceremony.

The couples’ children and grandchildren printed “pearls of wisdom” that they’ve learned from the Sieglers and placed them on tables at the reception.

Kim Schaffer, Carly Bristol, Meg Callahan, Chelsea Callahan, Maggie Schaffer and Jan Kliger perform a “medley” of songs they created new lyrics for about their parents’/grandparents’ love.

The couples’ children and grandchildren decorated the tables with heart suckers adorned with photos of the couple.

Mort and Carol Siegler react as they watch their kids and grandkids perform a medley for them.

Kim Schaffer, Carly Bristol, Meg Callahan, Chelsea Callahan, Maggie Schaffer and Jan Kliger perform a “medley” of songs they created new lyrics for about their parents’/grandparents’ love.

The couples’ children and grandchildren decorated the tables with heart suckers adorned with photos of the couple and sweet messages.

Kim Schaffer laughs as she performs a medley for her parents.

Kim Schaffer, Carly Bristol, Meg Callahan, Chelsea Callahan, Maggie Schaffer and Jan Kliger perform a “medley” of songs they created new lyrics for about their parents’/grandparents’ love.

Jan Kliger gives her father, Mort Siegler, a kiss after her medley performance.

The local philanthropists renewed their vows on Nov. 25 on the south lawn of Plymouth Harbor.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

In Judaism, the number seven holds special significance.

The Hebrew word for luck, gad, equals seven in the Jewish numerological system, gematria. So naturally, after seven decades of love and good fortune, Carol and Mort Siegler celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a Jewish vow renewal ceremony.

“We’ve been lucky all our lives,” Carol Siegler said. “I don’t know why we get to enjoy the benefits of His bounty, but we do — and sometimes you really have to take account of your blessings.”

The couple, known for their extensive philanthropic work throughout Sarasota, invited their closest friends and family to join them Nov. 25 on the south lawn of of Plymouth Harbor for an intimate vow renewal. Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-El led the ceremony, which was simple but full of symbolic rituals the couple specifically requested.

These included a blessing over wine, a toast to the couple, the breaking of glass and the repetition of the same Hebrew vows they recited Nov. 26, 1947 — all underneath the traditional chuppah. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a reception inside that featured food and even a song and dance routine by the couple’s children and grandchildren.

Carol Siegler said she wanted to have a formal ceremony instead of just a party because she wanted to show her gratitude to God for allowing th couple to have a full, wonderful life.

Because as Shefrin repeatedly expressed, 70 years is a long time.

 

