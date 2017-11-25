Carol and Mort Siegler celebrate 70 years of marriage

In Judaism, the number seven holds special significance.

The Hebrew word for luck, gad, equals seven in the Jewish numerological system, gematria. So naturally, after seven decades of love and good fortune, Carol and Mort Siegler celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a Jewish vow renewal ceremony.

“We’ve been lucky all our lives,” Carol Siegler said. “I don’t know why we get to enjoy the benefits of His bounty, but we do — and sometimes you really have to take account of your blessings.”

The couple, known for their extensive philanthropic work throughout Sarasota, invited their closest friends and family to join them Nov. 25 on the south lawn of of Plymouth Harbor for an intimate vow renewal. Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-El led the ceremony, which was simple but full of symbolic rituals the couple specifically requested.

These included a blessing over wine, a toast to the couple, the breaking of glass and the repetition of the same Hebrew vows they recited Nov. 26, 1947 — all underneath the traditional chuppah. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a reception inside that featured food and even a song and dance routine by the couple’s children and grandchildren.

Carol Siegler said she wanted to have a formal ceremony instead of just a party because she wanted to show her gratitude to God for allowing th couple to have a full, wonderful life.

Because as Shefrin repeatedly expressed, 70 years is a long time.