 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marlene Hauck, Honoree Dr. Washington Hill and chairwoman Aimee Austin

Caring Hearts return for First Step of Sarasota luncheon

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Marlene Hauck, Honoree Dr. Washington Hill and chairwoman Aimee Austin

KoKo, Eric and Julie Hoonhout

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

KoKo, Eric and Julie Hoonhout

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Jacqueline House and Christie Michals

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Jacqueline House and Christie Michals

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Dee Dee Williams and Terry Cooper

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Dee Dee Williams and Terry Cooper

Nicole Marquez and Alissa King

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Nicole Marquez and Alissa King

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

More than 140 people attended in-person with a smaller portion watching a stream.

Donna Shea and Brenda Booker

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Donna Shea and Brenda Booker

Darla Koontz and Elizabeth Stephen

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Darla Koontz and Elizabeth Stephen

Cammie Adams and Suzanne Schuster

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Cammie Adams and Suzanne Schuster

Carol and Bob Oram

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Carol and Bob Oram

Stewie Bitterman, Marcy Abott, Marji Bitterman and Graci McGillicuddy

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Stewie Bitterman, Marcy Abott, Marji Bitterman and Graci McGillicuddy

Fran Nikolich, Marcella Schuyler and Marita Marsh

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Fran Nikolich, Marcella Schuyler and Marita Marsh

Kristie Skogland and Laura Carson

Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 |

Kristie Skogland and Laura Carson

Share
The luncheon honored Dr. Washington Hill on Sept. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Caring hearts returned to Michael's On East for the annual First Step of Sarasota luncheon on Sept. 15.

More than 140 people attended the luncheon supporting the nonprofit, which provides substance abuse treatments for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. This year's event had a virtual option for people to watch from home.

Attendees sat for lunch and to hear from this year's honoree Dr. Washington Hill, who received the Caring Hearts of the Year award. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement