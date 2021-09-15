Caring Hearts return for First Step of Sarasota luncheon

Caring hearts returned to Michael's On East for the annual First Step of Sarasota luncheon on Sept. 15.

More than 140 people attended the luncheon supporting the nonprofit, which provides substance abuse treatments for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. This year's event had a virtual option for people to watch from home.

Attendees sat for lunch and to hear from this year's honoree Dr. Washington Hill, who received the Caring Hearts of the Year award.