Caring hearts support mothers and infants program at First Step Sarasota

The Mothers and Infants program at First Step Sarasota gathered some of its most caring hearts Feb. 20 at Michael's On East.

The annual Caring Hearts Luncheon is a celebration for over 450 babies born drug-free. The day also honored First Step Medical Director David Panting, who received the Caring Heart of the Year Award.

A silent auction and raffles kept guests busy for the first part of the morning. Then, guests took their seats in the ballroom for lunch and the program.