Teri Andrews, Co-Chairwomen Marisa Merlino and Robyn Didelot and Barbara Cruz

Caring hearts support mothers and infants program at First Step Sarasota

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

President and CEO David Beesley and Peter Abbott

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

There were both silent auction items and chance raffle items on display during the social hour.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Ryan Mast, Russell Brown, Billy Ray Drake, Bobby Lopez Jade Stoothoff and Jon Forbes

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Work by a Palm Aire Country Club group, Flying Knitting Needles, was on display so guests could see the handcrafted baby blankets and hats members made for clients.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The ballroom was decorated in red and hearts to fit the caring hearts theme.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Guests could purchase a centerpiece for their child, grandchild or donate it to the program.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Each guest received a Caring Hearts Luncheon coffee mug.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Barbara Tarshis, John Walker, Autumn Roppolo, Jacqueline Barbieri and Laurenrose Esposito

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Katie Burke, Vanessa Podhurst and Laurie Cheiffetz

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Conni Wheeler and Patti Schimmel

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Marcia McCarthy, Anne Silver and Lynne Bennett

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Several baskets were donated to (and given out in) the chance raffle.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Isabella Batalla, Kimberly Treharpe and Kayleigh Petramale

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Polly Allen and Joan Mathews

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Vickie Tiutyama and Kameron Hodgens

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Wendy Mann Resnick and Sheila Weiss

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Mia Gosselin and Elizabeth LaBoone

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Ashley Mora and Ron Turner

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Christina Krug and Jovieana

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Deja and Andrea Bilderback

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

John Walker and Ivan Nelson

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Cheryl Hollawell, Stephanie Depasquale, Jovieana, Sharon Viner and Christina Krug

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

The Caring Hearts Luncheon was hosted Feb. 20 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Mothers and Infants program at First Step Sarasota gathered some of its most caring hearts Feb. 20 at Michael's On East.

The annual Caring Hearts Luncheon is a celebration for over 450 babies born drug-free. The day also honored First Step Medical Director David Panting, who received the Caring Heart of the Year Award. 

A silent auction and raffles kept guests busy for the first part of the morning. Then, guests took their seats in the ballroom for lunch and the program. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

