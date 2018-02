On Feb. 27, babies were invited to the ballroom of Michael's On East for the 15th annual Caring Hearts Luncheon by First Step.

The Caring Hearts Luncheon raises funds for the Mothers and Infants Program. This program provides substance abuse treatment for pregnant women and their babies. In all, over 400 families have been helped through First Step.

This is the first year that the luncheon has been sold-out.