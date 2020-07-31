 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cooper Callahan gave the ceremony's opening prayer.

Cardinal Mooney sends Class of 2020 into the world

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Cooper Callahan gave the ceremony's opening prayer.

Buy this Photo
Cardinal Mooney's Meko Mayes listens to the Prayer of the Faithful given by Molly Donaghy.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Cardinal Mooney's Meko Mayes listens to the Prayer of the Faithful given by Molly Donaghy.

Buy this Photo
Keith Marshall, Nathan Marshall and Kimber Marshall celebrate Nathan's graduation from Cardinal Mooney High.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Keith Marshall, Nathan Marshall and Kimber Marshall celebrate Nathan's graduation from Cardinal Mooney High.

Buy this Photo
Michael Bright strides across LECOM Park's infield to receive his diploma.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Michael Bright strides across LECOM Park's infield to receive his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Dr. William L. Soscia, a 1984 Cardinal Mooney graduate, gave the commencement address.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Dr. William L. Soscia, a 1984 Cardinal Mooney graduate, gave the commencement address.

Buy this Photo
Mooney's seniors gathered at LECOM Park for their special day.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Mooney's seniors gathered at LECOM Park for their special day.

Buy this Photo
Cardinal Mooney valedictorian Graham Linehan gave a rousing speech at the ceremony.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Cardinal Mooney valedictorian Graham Linehan gave a rousing speech at the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Wilson poses on her graduation day.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Victoria Wilson poses on her graduation day.

Buy this Photo
Laura Dowden, Leila Parks, Cassie Lloyd, Tiffany Thomas and Francesca Tringali sang the National Anthem.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Laura Dowden, Leila Parks, Cassie Lloyd, Tiffany Thomas and Francesca Tringali sang the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
Michael Bavaro receives his diploma from Mooney principal Ben Hopper. Bavaro, who injured multiple vertebrae in a boating accident in March, received a large ovation from the crowd.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Michael Bavaro receives his diploma from Mooney principal Ben Hopper. Bavaro, who injured multiple vertebrae in a boating accident in March, received a large ovation from the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Molly Donaghy led her classmates in the Prayer of the Faithful.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

Molly Donaghy led her classmates in the Prayer of the Faithful.

Buy this Photo
The Mooney grads throw their caps in the air as an exclamation point on their high school careers.

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020 |

The Mooney grads throw their caps in the air as an exclamation point on their high school careers.

Buy this Photo
Share
Cardinal Mooney sends its graduates into the world.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney High recognized its 133 seniors Friday at a graduation ceremony at Bradenton's LECOM Park. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were required to wear masks during the ceremony and the school followed social distancing procedures. It didn't dampen anyone's spirits. Everyone chatted and laughed on their last official day as Cougars. 

Dr. William L. Soscia, a 1984 Mooney graduate, gave the commencement address. Other speakers included Cooper Callahan, Molly Donaghy, valedictorian Graham Linehan and salutatorian Anna Klemeyer, who gave a pre-recorded address on the Jumbotron as she has already begun her studies at the Naval Academy. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement