Cardinal Mooney sends Class of 2020 into the world

Cardinal Mooney High recognized its 133 seniors Friday at a graduation ceremony at Bradenton's LECOM Park.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were required to wear masks during the ceremony and the school followed social distancing procedures. It didn't dampen anyone's spirits. Everyone chatted and laughed on their last official day as Cougars.

Dr. William L. Soscia, a 1984 Mooney graduate, gave the commencement address. Other speakers included Cooper Callahan, Molly Donaghy, valedictorian Graham Linehan and salutatorian Anna Klemeyer, who gave a pre-recorded address on the Jumbotron as she has already begun her studies at the Naval Academy.