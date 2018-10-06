 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Cougars take the field to start the game.

Cardinal Mooney football holds off Southeast to remain unbeaten

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

The Cougars take the field to start the game.

Buy this Photo
Junior wideout Meko Mayes (32) spins away from a Southeast defender.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Junior wideout Meko Mayes (32) spins away from a Southeast defender.

Buy this Photo
Junior defensive tackle Andy Linares brings down a Southeast ballcarrier.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Junior defensive tackle Andy Linares brings down a Southeast ballcarrier.

Buy this Photo
Senior Sam Koscho jogs into the end zone for a touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Senior Sam Koscho jogs into the end zone for a touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Senior defensive back Rees Swink (9) gets enough of a Southeast wideout to bring him down.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Senior defensive back Rees Swink (9) gets enough of a Southeast wideout to bring him down.

Buy this Photo
Junior running back Tray Hall finds some open field for a big gain on the ground.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Junior running back Tray Hall finds some open field for a big gain on the ground.

Buy this Photo
Junior running back Tray Hall busts a big gain down the sideline.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Junior running back Tray Hall busts a big gain down the sideline.

Buy this Photo
Junior cornerback Miles Curley makes a touchdown-saving tackle on a Southeast wideout late in the game.

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 |

Junior cornerback Miles Curley makes a touchdown-saving tackle on a Southeast wideout late in the game.

Buy this Photo
Share
After taking a 27-0 lead, the Cougars hung on to win 30-20
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars (6-0) football almost gave it all back.

After going up 27-0 on Southeast High (3-3), the Cougars allowed 20-straight points, giving the Seminoles life with 4:58 to play. On the ensuing drive however, the Cardinal Mooney offense clicked back into gear, with big plays from junior Tray Hall and senior Sam Koscho leading to a field goal from senior Anthony Einhorn, making it 30-20. 

That's how it would stay. An interception from senior Rees Swink sealed things for the Cougars, who remain undefeated. They did so without starting junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc, who injured his leg. In his place was senior Geno Giardina, whom coach Paul Maechtle said did a nice job of not turning the ball over when things got hectic in the second half. Giardina threw two touchdowns in the win, to Hall and junior wideout Meko Mayes.

Koscho added a rushing touchdown in the first half, and the Cougars first got on the board via a blocked punt recovered in the end zone. 

The Cougars next host First Baptist Academy (3-3) on Oct. 11.

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement