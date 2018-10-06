Cardinal Mooney football holds off Southeast to remain unbeaten

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars (6-0) football almost gave it all back.

After going up 27-0 on Southeast High (3-3), the Cougars allowed 20-straight points, giving the Seminoles life with 4:58 to play. On the ensuing drive however, the Cardinal Mooney offense clicked back into gear, with big plays from junior Tray Hall and senior Sam Koscho leading to a field goal from senior Anthony Einhorn, making it 30-20.

That's how it would stay. An interception from senior Rees Swink sealed things for the Cougars, who remain undefeated. They did so without starting junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc, who injured his leg. In his place was senior Geno Giardina, whom coach Paul Maechtle said did a nice job of not turning the ball over when things got hectic in the second half. Giardina threw two touchdowns in the win, to Hall and junior wideout Meko Mayes.

Koscho added a rushing touchdown in the first half, and the Cougars first got on the board via a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

The Cougars next host First Baptist Academy (3-3) on Oct. 11.