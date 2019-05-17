 Skip to main content
Sydney Hill, Sam Koscho and Rachel Consiglio.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic seniors say goodbye to high school days

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Sydney Hill, Sam Koscho and Rachel Consiglio.

Senior Class President Alexis Melone opened up the ceremony with a prayer.

Mathematics teacher Ben Farmer, Assistant Principal Stefan Gates and Principal Ben Hopper.

Technology Coordinator Chris Hall and Santiago Chtay.

The Van Wezel stage was filled with bright red diploma covers ready to be handed to the graduates.

Gabriel Bazell danced across stage to get his diploma from Principal Ben Hopper.

Sydney Hill and Rachel Consiglio break away from the crowd to snap a selfie before the ceremony.

Principal Ben Hopper shakes the hand of a senior as he walks across the stage.

James Schuetz, Michael Coppola, Nick Petruccelli, Jake Westerman and Loftis Greiner.

English teacher Jan McGovlen (right) has walked in 40 graduations with Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and will retire this year.

Jenna Hillman and Lorca Stainton.

Justin Resnick, Rania Chin-Yee,Lauren Johnson, Courtney Maroon and Jackson Day.

Lauren Feaster and Maddy Palmer.

Teachers Michele Dailey, Kaitlyn Hollister, Nicole Will and Clare McVey.

Mary Day, Francesca Tringali, Leila Parks, Nicole Hand, Cooper Callahan, Heather Pireaus, Cassie Lloyd.

The friends and family of the graduates lined up around the Van Wezel as they waited to be let inside.

Friends and family snapped photos of the graduates as they filled into the theater.

Rees Swink and Peyton Jula.

Sam Koscho gives his salutatorian address and encourages his fellow graduations to live their lives outside of social media.

Shannon Kennelly, Alexis Melone, Sydney Koon, Catherine Steinwachs and Grace Dickinson.

More than 100 Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School seniors graduated at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

A sea of red took over the iconic purple Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall May 17 when over 100 Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School graduating seniors walked –– and danced –– across the stage.

Senior Class President Alexis Melone opened the ceremony with a prayer where she asked that she and her fellow graduates be watched over as they venture into the next phase of their lives. 

Salutatorian Sam Koscho echoed Melone's hope for the graduates' future. His speech filled with quotes from celebrities such as Miley Cyrus as he reminded the students that, "It's not about what's waiting on the other side, it's the climb."

Koscho also warned his fellow classmates of the damage social media can have on them as they enter the next step of their studies and told them to show their personalities in person rather than online.

Chasing your dreams was also at the forefront of Koscho's speech as he encouraged the graduates to travel down the career path that they want and "not the one that will make their parents happy, or make them the most money."

The 2019 Cardinal Money graduates were accepted into 134 colleges across the country. Some will stay as close as University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, and others will venture as far as the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon. 

