Dominic Valentino, a fourth-grader at Tara, and his dad, Anthony, proved most seaworthy and won the overall competition.

Cardboard boats pack educational punch at Lakewood Ranch YMCA

Sunday, Jun. 3, 2018 |

Greta Vanderweerdt, a third-grader at Gullett, doesn't seem too sad her boat sank as she swims in front of her dad, Adam.

Tyler Harding, a fourth-grader at Tara, speeds toward the finish with his mom, Asia Roth.

Samantha Strohbach, a fourth-grader at Gullett, and her dad, Arthur, try to get their boat straightened out.

Greta Vanderweerdt, a third-grader at Gullett, sinks with her cardboard boat.

Todd Richardson, the B.D. Gullett Elementary principal, churns toward home during the principal's race.

Caden Campbell, a fourth-grader at Tara Elementary, races forward with the help of his teacher, Christa Rogalla.

Tara fifth-grader Mason Engelsberg and his dad, Peter, try to keep their cardboard boat from sinking.

Tara Principal Laura Campbell sinks as Gullett Principal Todd Richardson pulls away in the principal's race.

Dawn Kehres, and her son Oakley, a third-grader at Gullett, zoom toward the finish.

Tara Principal Laura Campbell's boat might have sank, but Gullett Principal Todd Richardson helped her carry it out of the water.

Samantha Strohbach, a fourth-grader at Gullett, and her dad, Arthur, head for the finish.

Kiki Schooley, a fifth-grader at Tara, tries to keep her colorful boat headed forward with help from her dad, Mike.

Tara Principal Laura Campbell goes down with her ship.

Gullett Principal Todd Richardson goes full-speed ahead.

Anthony Williams and his son, Dominic, collect their first-place award. Dominic is a fourth-grader at Tara.

Tara Principal Laura Campbell gets sideways early in the race.

Gullett Principal Todd Richardson celebrates the victory.

Mya Williams, a third-grader at Tara, tries to stop sinking with help from her mom, Janet.

Richard Pena and his son, Aurelius, a fourth-grader at Tara, struggle with their boat, that Richard felt was too wide.

First Cardboard Boat Regatta sails into history.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

B.D. Gullett Elementary third-grader Greta Vanderweerdt called her entry "The Bolt" in the first Cardboard Boat Regetta June 3 at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.

Why? 

"Because I think it will be fast to the bottom," she said with a laugh.

Her dad, Adam Vanderweerdt, listed to his daughter's words. "What?" he said, as if he misheard what she was saying.

As it turned out, Greta was right. "The Bolt" was more like "The Anchor."

Even so, the Vanderweerdts, along with all the other entrants, had a wonderful time.

Event organizer Charlotte Latham, who teaches STEM lab at Gullett, said she was hoping the fun competition could teach the children some engineering lessons and it challenged the students and their parents to build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape. Third- through fifth-grade students at Gullett and Tara Elementary competed.

Latham did have to answer one last question from a student before the boats went into the water.

"Can we hit each other with the paddles?"

"No," she said.

