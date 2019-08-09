 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Parrish's Jasper Waybright, 11, put duct tape on the bottom of his boat to help it stay afloat, but it didn't work.

Cardboard boat builders set sail in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Parrish's Jasper Waybright, 11, put duct tape on the bottom of his boat to help it stay afloat, but it didn't work.

Buy this Photo
Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students get ready to race boats they created.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students get ready to race boats they created.

Buy this Photo
Buffalo Creek Middle School student Natalie Hopkins, 12, won the boat race. She collects the pieces of her boat after the competition.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Buffalo Creek Middle School student Natalie Hopkins, 12, won the boat race. She collects the pieces of her boat after the competition.

Buy this Photo
Dalton Burnham, 10, thinks his boat, called the S.S. Dogo, will sink — and he was right.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Dalton Burnham, 10, thinks his boat, called the S.S. Dogo, will sink — and he was right.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Nicholas Rogers perfects his cannon ball jump before cardboard boat racers take over the pool.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Ten-year-old Nicholas Rogers perfects his cannon ball jump before cardboard boat racers take over the pool.

Buy this Photo
Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary second-grader Pierce Williams competes in a dance-off to "Baby Shark."

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary second-grader Pierce Williams competes in a dance-off to "Baby Shark."

Buy this Photo
Gullett Elementary School fifth-grader Michael Smolka shows off his back flipping skills.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Gullett Elementary School fifth-grader Michael Smolka shows off his back flipping skills.

Buy this Photo
Clockwise from front left: campers Penelope Valentine, Juliana Bassler, Aayan Malik and Counselor-in-Training Victoria Kelley play a card game called ERS, with the goal of collecting as many cards as possible.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Clockwise from front left: campers Penelope Valentine, Juliana Bassler, Aayan Malik and Counselor-in-Training Victoria Kelley play a card game called ERS, with the goal of collecting as many cards as possible.

Buy this Photo
Haile Middle School student Elijah Olander, 11, carries the boat he made with friends Kaden Lemmons and Jonathan Cotterill. He gets to ride in it because he is the lightest.

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 |

Haile Middle School student Elijah Olander, 11, carries the boat he made with friends Kaden Lemmons and Jonathan Cotterill. He gets to ride in it because he is the lightest.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch YMCA campers hone their boat-building skills at the end of summer.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

She left her swimsuit at home, so 12-year-old Cora Augustine had a little extra pressure to prove her cardboard boat could float on the final day of the Lakewood Ranch YMCA's summer camp Aug. 9.

As she and other sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders lined up along the edge of the pool, Cora stepped into her boat, the bottom of which she had covered in duct tape. In moments, however, she was laughing as the boat sank and she she went under, clothes and all.

"I kind of failed," she said after the race. "I was too heavy."

She said she picked a cardboard box with too short of sides, and she should have used more duct tape. She shrugged.

"It was fun," she said.

About 30 middle schoolers worked in teams to create the boats. Younger campers enjoyed water balloon and water gun fights in lieu of the boat races.

About 200 children participated in the last week of summer camp at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement