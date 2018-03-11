Captain Craig's Showboat Spectacular visits Longboat Key

About 200 people gathered at Longboat Island Chapel for an afternoon performance on March 11.
Longboat Island Chapel members and guests took a trip back in time down the Mississippi River March 11.
About 200 audience members gathered for “Captain Craig’s Showboat Spectacular” at the chapel Saturday afternoon.
Following a cheese and wine reception, the attendees took their seats in the chapel where Captain Craig greeted them and began his story. The performance was complete with music and chapel members as the actors.