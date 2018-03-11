 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lois Finley Shook and Charlie Shook

Captain Craig's Showboat Spectacular visits Longboat Key

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Lois Finley Shook and Charlie Shook

Buy this Photo
Captain Charles Craig kicks off the show.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Captain Charles Craig kicks off the show.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Dus and Kaye Brininger

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Barbara Dus and Kaye Brininger

Buy this Photo
Ruth and Bob German

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Ruth and Bob German

Buy this Photo
Bah Hero and the Rev. Bill Friederich perform as Ursula and Bruno Gold in the Showboat Spectacular.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Bah Hero and the Rev. Bill Friederich perform as Ursula and Bruno Gold in the Showboat Spectacular.

Buy this Photo
Alma Cockerham, Christine Rose Kennedy, Maria Ianzito and Mimi Horwitz

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Alma Cockerham, Christine Rose Kennedy, Maria Ianzito and Mimi Horwitz

Buy this Photo
Bob and Elaine Lentz and Claudia and Bob Hoban

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Bob and Elaine Lentz and Claudia and Bob Hoban

Buy this Photo
Anne Summers and Susie Schaefer

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Anne Summers and Susie Schaefer

Buy this Photo
The church choir is all smiles at the Showboat Spectacular begins.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

The church choir is all smiles at the Showboat Spectacular begins.

Buy this Photo
Captain Craig begins the story for the Showboat Spectacular.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Captain Craig begins the story for the Showboat Spectacular.

Buy this Photo
Carol Peschel acts as Charlie Chaplin and advises the audience to turn off their cell phones.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Carol Peschel acts as Charlie Chaplin and advises the audience to turn off their cell phones.

Buy this Photo
Becky Jones, Carol Peschel as Charlie Chaplin and Joan Partridge

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Becky Jones, Carol Peschel as Charlie Chaplin and Joan Partridge

Buy this Photo
The Rev. Bill Friederich and Bah Hero dance down the aisle.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

The Rev. Bill Friederich and Bah Hero dance down the aisle.

Buy this Photo
Captain Craig sings “‘Ol Man River.”

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Captain Craig sings “‘Ol Man River.”

Buy this Photo
Sherry Barber and Pat and Ron Hagstrom

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Sherry Barber and Pat and Ron Hagstrom

Buy this Photo
Patsy McLaughlin and Susan Aime

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Patsy McLaughlin and Susan Aime

Buy this Photo
Share
About 200 people gathered at Longboat Island Chapel for an afternoon performance on March 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Island Chapel members and guests took a trip back in time down the Mississippi River March 11.

About 200 audience members gathered for “Captain Craig’s Showboat Spectacular” at the chapel Saturday afternoon.

Following a cheese and wine reception, the attendees took their seats in the chapel where Captain Craig greeted them and began his story. The performance was complete with music and chapel members as the actors.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement