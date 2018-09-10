 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Malena Munford with her dachshund, Lana.

Canine Club dog park opens at Gillespie Park

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Malena Munford with her dachshund, Lana.

Buy this Photo
Dozens of owners and their dogs attended the opening of the Canine Club dog park.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Dozens of owners and their dogs attended the opening of the Canine Club dog park.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino and K9 Bobbi make an appearance.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino and K9 Bobbi make an appearance.

Buy this Photo
Vice Chair of City of Sarasota Planning Board Eileen Normile with her dog, Lilly.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Vice Chair of City of Sarasota Planning Board Eileen Normile with her dog, Lilly.

Buy this Photo
Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch, alongside City Commissioner Willie Shaw and members of the Parks and Recreation Department, cuts the ribbon.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Vice-Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch, alongside City Commissioner Willie Shaw and members of the Parks and Recreation Department, cuts the ribbon.

Buy this Photo
Gryphon, an English cream golden retrievers, waits for the park to open.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Gryphon, an English cream golden retrievers, waits for the park to open.

Buy this Photo
Gryphon with his owner, Carmela Pedicini.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Gryphon with his owner, Carmela Pedicini.

Buy this Photo
Jan McLaughlin and her dog, Sugar.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Jan McLaughlin and her dog, Sugar.

Buy this Photo
Will Luera with his dog, Buzz.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Will Luera with his dog, Buzz.

Buy this Photo
Tricia Whitlock plays with her dog, Willow.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Tricia Whitlock plays with her dog, Willow.

Buy this Photo
Anne Marie Schachte enjoys the new park with her dog, Coral.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Anne Marie Schachte enjoys the new park with her dog, Coral.

Buy this Photo
A dog enjoys the Canine Club dog park.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

A dog enjoys the Canine Club dog park.

Buy this Photo
Tamara Schwent with her dogs, Syd and Fred.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Tamara Schwent with her dogs, Syd and Fred.

Buy this Photo
Sota, named after the city of Sarasota, enjoys the grand celebration of the Canine Club dog park.

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Sota, named after the city of Sarasota, enjoys the grand celebration of the Canine Club dog park.

Buy this Photo
Share
After years of residents pushing for a dog park in the Gillespie Park neighborhood, the Canine Club finally opens.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Canines can now claim a part of the Gillespie Park neighborhood as their own. The Canine Club dog park opened on Sept. 10 with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Gillespie Park resident Dale Orlando led the effort to bring the park to life. For two years, she worked with the city of Sarasota's Parks and Recreation Department to push her passion project forward. Although Orlando was unable to attend the grand opening, city officials, volunteers and residents praised her efforts during the event. 

"It's fantastic that this park is finally open," said Jan McLaughlin. "I think Dale was the only one who didn't have any doubt it would happen. She just kept pushing and pushing." 

The dog park is located on the north side of Gillespie Park, near the corner of North Osprey Avenue and 10th Street. 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement