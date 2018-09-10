Canine Club dog park opens at Gillespie Park

Canines can now claim a part of the Gillespie Park neighborhood as their own. The Canine Club dog park opened on Sept. 10 with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Gillespie Park resident Dale Orlando led the effort to bring the park to life. For two years, she worked with the city of Sarasota's Parks and Recreation Department to push her passion project forward. Although Orlando was unable to attend the grand opening, city officials, volunteers and residents praised her efforts during the event.

"It's fantastic that this park is finally open," said Jan McLaughlin. "I think Dale was the only one who didn't have any doubt it would happen. She just kept pushing and pushing."

The dog park is located on the north side of Gillespie Park, near the corner of North Osprey Avenue and 10th Street.