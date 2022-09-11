 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy dance early in the program.

CAN Community Health celebrates legacy at CANDance

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy dance early in the program.

Roger Capote and Tony Pinho

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Roger Capote and Tony Pinho

Honorary co-chair Jackie Rogers with co-chairs Donna Koffman and Monica Kelly Cure

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Honorary co-chair Jackie Rogers with co-chairs Donna Koffman and Monica Kelly Cure

Alex Hill and Miguel Nieves

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Alex Hill and Miguel Nieves

Sarah Bagby and Kevin Hawks

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Sarah Bagby and Kevin Hawks

Stacy Carroll, Stephanie LaMoy, Jamey Paul and Jasmine Akins

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Stacy Carroll, Stephanie LaMoy, Jamey Paul and Jasmine Akins

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy with Tony Pinho and Rogelio Capote

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy with Tony Pinho and Rogelio Capote

Shaune and Tomeka Scott with Teresa and Trevor Harvey

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Shaune and Tomeka Scott with Teresa and Trevor Harvey

Madison and Sydney Koffman

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Madison and Sydney Koffman

Marge Laake and Katarina Radisic

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Marge Laake and Katarina Radisic

David Douvera, Ron Stannish, Dan Wagueseack and Manny Borrego

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

David Douvera, Ron Stannish, Dan Wagueseack and Manny Borrego

Ashley Cummings, Dee Brown and Brittney Riley

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Ashley Cummings, Dee Brown and Brittney Riley

Jan Sirota, Alison Gardner, Marnie and Stephen Grossman

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Jan Sirota, Alison Gardner, Marnie and Stephen Grossman

Ryan and Anna Brown

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Ryan and Anna Brown

Knickole and Scott Barger with honorary co-chair Emily Walsh

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Knickole and Scott Barger with honorary co-chair Emily Walsh

Suzanne Anderson with Jennie and Hannah Compton

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Suzanne Anderson with Jennie and Hannah Compton

Kaylea Schule, Raven Peters and Alicia Lewis

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Kaylea Schule, Raven Peters and Alicia Lewis

Karen Post and Maureen Haggerty

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Karen Post and Maureen Haggerty

Diana and Matt Buchanan with Rochelle Nigri

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Diana and Matt Buchanan with Rochelle Nigri

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Dancers kept the lights spinning.

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Emcee Brianna Summers spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs and services for people with HIV.

Ryan and Anna Brown strike a pose.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Ryan and Anna Brown strike a pose.

Honorary co-chairwoman Emily Walsh thanks the audience for their support.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Honorary co-chairwoman Emily Walsh thanks the audience for their support.

Co-chairwoman Donna Koffman continues the program.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Co-chairwoman Donna Koffman continues the program.

Co-chairwomen Monica Cure Kelly and Donna Koffman continue the program.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Monica Cure Kelly and Donna Koffman continue the program.

Co-chairwomen Monica Cure Kelly and Donna Koffman surprise Roger Capote with thanks and recognition.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Monica Cure Kelly and Donna Koffman surprise Roger Capote with thanks and recognition.

Roger Capote thanks the crowd.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Roger Capote thanks the crowd.

President and CEO Rishi Patel addresses the crowd.

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

President and CEO Rishi Patel addresses the crowd.

Share
The fundraising event made its return on Sept.10
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

CAN Community Health brought back its CANDance fundraiser with a during a lively and colorful night of dancing and support at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 10.

The annual event moved away from its typical dance competition structure in favor of a lively show celebrating CAN Community Health's 30th anniversary. 

"We didn't want a competition this year," said Roger Capote, senior vice president of marketing and communications with CAN Community Health. "Because of COVID we weren't able to celebrate CAN's 30th anniversary, so this is that celebration."

Guests met and mingled wearing a variety of bright color clothes and designs before sitting down for the program to start. 

Emcee Brianna Summers welcomed the crowd and spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs helping those living with HIV. 

Summers then introduced a group number from Dynasty Dance where a series of performers took over the floor to dance, strut and spin.

Honorary co-chair Emily Walsh then took to the podium to speak to the crowd and introduce co-chairwomen Monica Kelly Cure and Donna Koffman. The pair surprised Capote with flowers and appreciation for his work bringing the 2022 CANDance event together. 

New CAN Community Health president and CEO Rishi Patel then announced a new foundation as well as a donor wall with the nonprofit group. 

After dinner was served, Summers introduced Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy for a solo performance,

The evening concluded with the assembled guests cutting loose on the dance floor.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement