CAN Community Health celebrates legacy at CANDance

CAN Community Health brought back its CANDance fundraiser with a during a lively and colorful night of dancing and support at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 10.

The annual event moved away from its typical dance competition structure in favor of a lively show celebrating CAN Community Health's 30th anniversary.

"We didn't want a competition this year," said Roger Capote, senior vice president of marketing and communications with CAN Community Health. "Because of COVID we weren't able to celebrate CAN's 30th anniversary, so this is that celebration."

Guests met and mingled wearing a variety of bright color clothes and designs before sitting down for the program to start.

Emcee Brianna Summers welcomed the crowd and spoke to the importance of CAN Community Health's programs helping those living with HIV.

Summers then introduced a group number from Dynasty Dance where a series of performers took over the floor to dance, strut and spin.

Honorary co-chair Emily Walsh then took to the podium to speak to the crowd and introduce co-chairwomen Monica Kelly Cure and Donna Koffman. The pair surprised Capote with flowers and appreciation for his work bringing the 2022 CANDance event together.

New CAN Community Health president and CEO Rishi Patel then announced a new foundation as well as a donor wall with the nonprofit group.

After dinner was served, Summers introduced Maksym and Sarah Lototskyy for a solo performance,

The evening concluded with the assembled guests cutting loose on the dance floor.