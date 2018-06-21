 Skip to main content
Dominic Spells

Campers paddle through Sarasota Bay

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Dominic Spells

Autumn Boehm

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Autumn Boehm

Celina Spells

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Celina Spells

Jettson Goberville

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Jettson Goberville

Simon Tolden

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Simon Tolden

Robert Martin

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Robert Martin

After a stand-up paddleboard trip, campers jumped in kayaks and explored Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

After a stand-up paddleboard trip, campers jumped in kayaks and explored Sarasota Bay.

Campers pull their kayaks in the water ahead of paddle around Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Campers pull their kayaks in the water ahead of paddle around Sarasota Bay.

Autumn Boehm paddles out on the Sarasota Bay water.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Autumn Boehm paddles out on the Sarasota Bay water.

Dominic Spells makes his way around Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Dominic Spells makes his way around Sarasota Bay.

Celina Spells works her way out on the bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Celina Spells works her way out on the bay.

Dominic Spells makes his way around Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

Dominic Spells makes his way around Sarasota Bay.

The campers head out on Sarasota Bay.

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018

The campers head out on Sarasota Bay.

The Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp take kids on adventures around various barrier-island marine environments.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Campers explored Sarasota Bay in style June 21.

On Wednesday morning, 10 campers in the Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp headed out on the water using both stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.

The camp, a Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources endeavor operated by Island Style Watersports, teaches kids to navigate the barrier-island marine environment by swimming and snorkeling as well.



 

