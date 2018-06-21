Campers paddle through Sarasota Bay

The Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp take kids on adventures around various barrier-island marine environments.
Campers explored Sarasota Bay in style June 21.
On Wednesday morning, 10 campers in the Marine Explorers and Waterman’s Camp headed out on the water using both stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.
The camp, a Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources endeavor operated by Island Style Watersports, teaches kids to navigate the barrier-island marine environment by swimming and snorkeling as well.