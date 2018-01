Things were anything but tame at the Humane Society of Sarasota County's Winter Camp.

The camp was Jan. 4-5, for kids who love animals.

In addition to meeting shelter pets, the children were introduced to farm animals such as chickens, rabbits, mini-pigs and llamas.

Sue McGonagall, from McG’s farm in Bradenton, brought a variety of animals for the kids to meet on Jan. 5.

“Our mission is just to teach the kids,” she said.