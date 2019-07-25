 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marin Mitchell and Lyla Ochsendorf work on their Maya Lin architecture diorama.

Campers get crafty at Art Center

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Marin Mitchell and Lyla Ochsendorf work on their Maya Lin architecture diorama.

Buy this Photo
Colin Gentile, an Art Center teaching assistant, helps Brody Neal draw a Ferrari.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Colin Gentile, an Art Center teaching assistant, helps Brody Neal draw a Ferrari.

Buy this Photo
Ellis Ackerman poses with her pipe cleaner tiara.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Ellis Ackerman poses with her pipe cleaner tiara.

Buy this Photo
Hannah Adams works on her graffiti fish.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Hannah Adams works on her graffiti fish.

Buy this Photo
Rio Weaver and Deanna Weizbicki

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Rio Weaver and Deanna Weizbicki

Buy this Photo
Shaan Martin

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Shaan Martin

Buy this Photo
Rocco Tenaglia

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Rocco Tenaglia

Buy this Photo
Emerging Artists Maya Lin architecture dioramas take a Spongebob Squarepants spin.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Emerging Artists Maya Lin architecture dioramas take a Spongebob Squarepants spin.

Buy this Photo
Jake Johnson shows off is missing teeth.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Jake Johnson shows off is missing teeth.

Buy this Photo
Alanis Viera-Sanchez

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Alanis Viera-Sanchez

Buy this Photo
Molly Harris uses a hair dryer to speed up her projects drying process.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Molly Harris uses a hair dryer to speed up her projects drying process.

Buy this Photo
Nora Bent pants part of her diorama.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Nora Bent pants part of her diorama.

Buy this Photo
Share
Art Center Sarasota offers 11 weeks of art summer camps that explore a different theme each week.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Art Center Sarasota encourages kids to find the artist within at its Creative Kids and Emerging Artists summer camps.

Running May-August, the camps are separated into weekly themes such as "You'll Be in My Art," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Stranger Things 2" that focuses on different forms of art. Week 9, July 22-26, focused on influential artists such as  Jean-Michel Basquiat, Maya Lin, Jim Dine and Jeff Koons, and campers crafted projects inspired by the artists.

"We try to introduce abstract artists that are really introduced during the school years," said Education Director Elizabeth Goodwill.

Creative Kids, 6-10, and Emerging Artists, 11-15, tackle the same topic each week, but the older campers go further in depth with their studies, Goodwill said.

In addition to its weekly summer camp programs, Art Center also offers the speciality camps Fashion Bootcamp and Picture This-Photography Camp.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement