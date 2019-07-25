Campers get crafty at Art Center

Art Center Sarasota encourages kids to find the artist within at its Creative Kids and Emerging Artists summer camps.

Running May-August, the camps are separated into weekly themes such as "You'll Be in My Art," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Stranger Things 2" that focuses on different forms of art. Week 9, July 22-26, focused on influential artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Maya Lin, Jim Dine and Jeff Koons, and campers crafted projects inspired by the artists.

"We try to introduce abstract artists that are really introduced during the school years," said Education Director Elizabeth Goodwill.

Creative Kids, 6-10, and Emerging Artists, 11-15, tackle the same topic each week, but the older campers go further in depth with their studies, Goodwill said.

In addition to its weekly summer camp programs, Art Center also offers the speciality camps Fashion Bootcamp and Picture This-Photography Camp.