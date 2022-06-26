Butterflies soar at Children's Garden

Butterflies took flight across the Children's Garden play area during a learning event on June 25.

The Butterfly Encounter event welcomed Ruth Frushour and Aura Rasmussen of the St. Clair Butterfly Foundation — which supports underserved children and families — to teach families and children about the life cycle and development of caterpillars and butterflies.

It's one thing to hear about something, and it's another to see it. To that end, Frushour and Rasmussen brought some newly emerged monarch butterflies and caterpillars to the garden for children to see. After teaching the kids about butterflies, Frushour and Rasmussen released the monarchs high into the sky to continue their life spans.

Following the display and release of the monarchs, children got busy coloring in their own butterfly masks to take home.