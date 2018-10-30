 Skip to main content
Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation CEO Sharon Hillstrom and Keiser University Director of Student Services Violeta Huesman

Businesses and college students connect at Mind the Gap

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 |

Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation CEO Sharon Hillstrom and Keiser University Director of Student Services Violeta Huesman

Kathy Duval and Marivee Jerome of Encompass Health

Jessica Calzadilla of JFCS of the Suncoast meets with a college student.

New College of Florida computer science students Selena Goods and Rain Kwan

Tropicana Human Resources Director for Manufacturing Alie Schoonover with Human Resources Senior Representative Jaye Parker

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Community Investment Jon Thaxton and Al Purmort Insurance Client Concierge Kelly Hazledine

Toni Swartzendruber and Jim Athey of Tervis

Amber Martin and Shannon Gammon of Longboat Key Club and Resort

Gettel Automative Group's Shelly Burnett and Sandeep Singh

Erik Pendleton, Drew Detwiler and Katelynn Moran of Dealers United with Manatee Technical College student Grant Lee Keller

Gina Santoianni of Mote with State College of Florida graphic design students Tara Khleif and Megan Yost

Cool Today's Jordan Smith, Daniel Weiandt and Michelle Nolan

Gulf Coast CEO Forum Executive Director Kim Miele greets college students.

Gulf Coast CEO Forum Executive Director Kim Miele and Dealers United CEO Pete Peterson speak to college students about careers in Sarasota.

Jessica Calzadilla and Katelyn Kopakin of JFCS of the Suncoast

Bright Ideas on the Gulf Coast's Mind the Gap event brought together college students and businesses for a night of networking on Oct. 30.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Mind the Gap, a networking event hosted by Bright Ideas on the Gulf Coast, brought students in contact with sixty businesses Oct. 30 at Robart’s Arena.

The event drew about 200 colleges students from colleges in Sarasota and Bradenton. The first Mind the Gap was held in 2016 to provide a forum for students to communicate directly with business leaders about career opportunities in the area.

Rain Kwan, a computer science student at New College of Florida, said she came to the event to find internship opportunities and learn about companies based in the area - many of them she didn't realize existed here. 

“A great awareness needs to be created about all the exciting things that are happening in this area,” said Dealers United CEO and event sponsor Pete Peterson. “We want to show students that there are so many different kinds of companies here. We also want to point out to businesses that we need to start building cultures around young energy and new talent. There is potential here that just needs to be unlocked.”

