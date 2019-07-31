Drinks were had, business cards were exchanged and views were admired.

It was Business (After Hours) as usual at the Anna Maria Oyster Bar on July 30. The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce event brought about 30 local business people together to eat, drink and network. Some greeted each other with hugs like old friends and introduced the new folks to the Chamber regulars. When a conversation started, it was not easily ended — even when Andrew Vac paused the crowd to draw winners for the evening’s raffles.

Attendees trickled in slowly, but the energy was friendly and upbeat throughout the evening. Getting off work and immediately going to a restaurant on a pier will do great things to your mood, it seems. The next Chamber networking event will be at the Lazy Lobster on Longboat Key on August 8, from 11:30 to 1:30. Cost will be $25 for Chamber members and $35 for guests or prospective members.