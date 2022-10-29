 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Waterlefe's Denny and Lana Meskill examine a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

Bumper to bumper charity event in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Waterlefe's Denny and Lana Meskill examine a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

Panther Ridge's Rich Epps brought a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 .

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Panther Ridge's Rich Epps brought a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 .

The event saw a turnout of about 140 cars.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

The event saw a turnout of about 140 cars.

Parrish's 6-year-old Ryan Hallam and Greyhawk Landing's Lia Shellhaas explore the rows of cars.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Parrish's 6-year-old Ryan Hallam and Greyhawk Landing's Lia Shellhaas explore the rows of cars.

River Club's Mike Johnson brought a 1969 Ford Shelby GT350.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

River Club's Mike Johnson brought a 1969 Ford Shelby GT350.

Braden Woods' 3-year-old Leo Maccani examines a 1979 Pontaic Trans-Am.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Braden Woods' 3-year-old Leo Maccani examines a 1979 Pontaic Trans-Am.

Sarasota's Jason Gutierrez brought a 1978 DJ5 Jeep formerly used for mail delivery.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Sarasota's Jason Gutierrez brought a 1978 DJ5 Jeep formerly used for mail delivery.

Greenbrook's 4-year-old Zeke Perez dressed as the Incredible Hulk for the Trunk or Treat event.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Greenbrook's 4-year-old Zeke Perez dressed as the Incredible Hulk for the Trunk or Treat event.

Country Club's 11-year-old Vincent Ipjian tries out the 1032 Ford Roadster owned by Del Webb's Frank Vicente.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Country Club's 11-year-old Vincent Ipjian tries out the 1032 Ford Roadster owned by Del Webb's Frank Vicente.

Lakewood Ranch's 7-year-old Blake Sopcich and 5-year-old Delilah David explore the Trunk or Treat event.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's 7-year-old Blake Sopcich and 5-year-old Delilah David explore the Trunk or Treat event.

Central Park's John and Bonnie Golon explore the offerings at the show.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Central Park's John and Bonnie Golon explore the offerings at the show.

Aiden Hurley, 16, invites Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Zoey Miller to try the Poké Ball toss to win Pokémon trading cards.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Aiden Hurley, 16, invites Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Zoey Miller to try the Poké Ball toss to win Pokémon trading cards.

Luxe Lakewood Ranch Apartments' Dick James and Boca Grove's John Virgi view a 1931 Model A Ford Deluxe Roadster 40-B owned by James.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Luxe Lakewood Ranch Apartments' Dick James and Boca Grove's John Virgi view a 1931 Model A Ford Deluxe Roadster 40-B owned by James.

Alan Perez hands a treat to Solera's 3-year-old Eloise Green.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Alan Perez hands a treat to Solera's 3-year-old Eloise Green.

Braden Woods' Dayton and Phala Amey, who entered a 1969 Yellow Mustang Mach 1 into the show, browse the other cars.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Braden Woods' Dayton and Phala Amey, who entered a 1969 Yellow Mustang Mach 1 into the show, browse the other cars.

Knights of Columbus members John Joly, and Bill and Connie Rempe, oversee the event.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Knights of Columbus members John Joly, and Bill and Connie Rempe, oversee the event.

Share
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church hosts its annual Knights of Columbus Car Show and Cookout.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

John Joly, a Knights of Columbus member at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch, didn't have any trouble getting volunteers for the annual Car Show and Cookout at the church on Saturday.

He only had to say the event's charity.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"There's a pouring out of the community whenever when you say St. Jude's," Joly said. "It has meaning to a lot of people. And the Knights of Columbus exists to give to charities. That's Our No. 1." 

Whether giving to charity, seeing vintage cars or eating great food was the No. 1 priority, a steady stream of visitors kept coming on Saturday during the event.

Along with the car show, the church hosted a Trunk or Treat event that was presented by the church's youth group.

But the cars were the main draw.

"So far, I love it," Waterlefe's Denny Meskill said. "There are a lot of cars, a good variety of cars. There's music, there's food, and the people are all great."

"This is a great car show," said Central Park's John Golon. "It's got a lot of cars, lots of events going on, raffles."

Panther Ridge's Rich Epps said the event allowed him to showcase his car, a 1970 Mustang Mach 1, which he'd sought out for four months and finally found in a sparsely populated area in Georgia, south of Augusta. 

"I love having the opportunity to take this out, and I enjoy all of the other cars, and talking about mine," he said. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement