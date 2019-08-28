 Skip to main content
Two-year-old Aaron Free selects a praying mantis sticker for the mural wall, before going back for more stickers to add.

Bugs squish fun into toddler playtime in Lakewood Ranch

Two-year-old Maxwell Friedman, of River Club, piles on a little too much glue as he prepares to add eyes to the spider he made.

DAmon Rateni, 2, digs for bugs in the sand. He uses his magnifying glass to examine them more closely.

One-year-old East County resident Venus Gonzalez explores the toddler area with her mom, Cenya Moreno.

Edgewater resident Megan Martin and her 19-month-old daughter, Grace, use a fly swatter to paint a picture of a fly.

Three-year-old Bradenton resident Chevelle Egloff puts together flowers of her liking before heading over to a bean bag toss game.

Two-year-old Zachary Ziskal, of Mill Creek, holds a book about cars while his mom, Stephanie Ziskal, reads "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you see?"

Three-year-old Braden River Lakes resident gets as many colors on her fly swatter as she can before she swats her picture of a fly.

Three-year-old Luca Caiano marches along with other children to "The Ants go Marching" at the end of the playtime.

Four-year-old Taylor Goulet, visiting her great grandmother Roselyn Goulet (not pictured) in Lakewood Ranch, enjoyed the festivities. "She loves magnifying glasses," Roselyn Goulet said.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church Mornings with Mommy event full of creepy crawlies.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Dressed in an orange apron with her brown hair pulled into a ponytail in the middle of her head, Hope Fisher had her mother, Shannon Fisher, laughing.

The 3-year-old held a flower-shaped fly swatter in her right hand and had begun smearing it into a plate of blue, lavender, red and yellow paint. After the swatter was well coated, she raised it above her head and then swatted it down at the picture of fly before her.

"I got you fly," she said. 

Hope Fisher said it each time she hit the fly.

"She's cracking me up," Shannon Fisher said.

Hope and her older brother, 4-year-old Xavier Fisher, attended Risen Savior Lutheran Church's Mornings with Mommy Aug. 23.  The week's theme of "Bugs, Worms and Little Things," proved fascinating for the children in attendance. They dug up plastic bugs from a sandbox and examined them with a magnifying glass, painted flies and spiders, read books and enjoyed snacks and other activities.

The educational playdates for children up to 5 years old occur from 9:30-10:30 Wednesday and Thursday mornings at the Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Cost to attend is $5. 

