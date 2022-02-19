Budweiser Clydesdales finish stay at the Sarasota Polo Club

With an early-afternoon event Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port as part of the Atlanta Braves fan experience, the Budweiser Clydesdales had a busy schedule early in the morning at the Sarasota Polo Club.

They needed to complete all their primping early so they would look fantastic while pulling the famous wagon at CoolToday Park.

The seven-person team was busy attending to the massive horses on the polo field grounds. It was the final event on their leg of their trip that began with a stroll down Main Street at Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday evening, then went to UTC on Thursday before making an appearance Friday at Thunder by the Bay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

The Clydesdales are scheduled for an off day on Sunday before hitting the road on Monday. The team is based in St. Louis.