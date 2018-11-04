 Skip to main content
Byron Shinn and USFSM Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook.

Brunch on the Bay cheers to 25 years

Laurey Stryker and USF President Judy Genshaft

Co-Chairs Bob Turner and Lauren Henry

USF ambassadors, cheerleaders and dancers welcomed guests to the campus.

A mimosa was handed to guests as they walked into the brunch.

Lemons and limes decorated the tables around the courtyard.

Stephanie Grepling and Sahil Sirvastra

Terri and Jack Meredith

Andy and Kirstin Minor

Jaime Still and Allison Werner

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Nothing Bundt Cakes served mini bundt cakes in a variety of flavors.

Katie Ciemniecki from the Art Ovation handed out Chicken a la King & Queen

Cakes by Ron decorated their booth in festive fall decor.

Jeannie and George Pfeiffer

Birdrock Taco Shack served a Monte Cristo sandwich.

The USF band students raise bulls.

Nancy Allen and Polly Gaar

Regional Vice Chancellor for Advancement USFSM Lee Williams gave the welcome speech.

USFSM Kayla Collins tells her college story.

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee's annual brunch was hosted Nov. 4 at the USF Sarasota Manatee campus.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is celebrating 25 years of its annual Brunch on the Bay. 

The 25th anniversary of the brunch was hosted Nov. 4 at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Around the courtyard of the campus, tents were set up for dining in the shade. Eighteen local restaurants set up booths to serve brunch, including Modern Events, Pier 22 and Tandoor Indian Cuisine. 

The proceeds from the brunch go towards USFSM scholarships, including the featured speaker Kayla Collins. Collins spoke to eventgoers about leaving her home in St. Louis, Missouri to study at USFSM. She will be the first college graduate in her family.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

