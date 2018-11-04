Brunch on the Bay cheers to 25 years

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is celebrating 25 years of its annual Brunch on the Bay.

The 25th anniversary of the brunch was hosted Nov. 4 at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Around the courtyard of the campus, tents were set up for dining in the shade. Eighteen local restaurants set up booths to serve brunch, including Modern Events, Pier 22 and Tandoor Indian Cuisine.

The proceeds from the brunch go towards USFSM scholarships, including the featured speaker Kayla Collins. Collins spoke to eventgoers about leaving her home in St. Louis, Missouri to study at USFSM. She will be the first college graduate in her family.