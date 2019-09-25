William H. Bashaw Elementary School third-grader Cayleigh Greer carefully put a pink band onto a small square loom at the weaving table while sharing what she learned about Sonia Sotomayor.

Sotomayor, a jurist who serves as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S., was one of the prominent Hispanic and Latino figures students learned about to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

"I learned (from Sotomayor) I could dream big," said Greer, who is 8.

During Hispanic Heritage Night Sept. 25, information students learned and projects they worked on to commemorate Hispanic figures were on display for families to see as students made maracas, sombreros, biblioburros and bookmarks. They also enjoyed foods from different Hispanic countries.

With Bashaw Elementary's student population being at least 50% Hispanic, ESOL resource teacher Mariela Carrillo said the night was an opportunity to "bring back the community to the school" and for students to embrace Hispanic culture.

"It gave families the opportunity to come and give back and be part of the school and volunteer in their kids' school," Carrillo said. "I think it's really important to show these kids the importance of embracing their culture, and not just them, but just show all our students the importance of why we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month."