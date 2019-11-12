 Skip to main content
Kindergarten students Victor Montemayor, Katelyn Pearce and Keelan Mitchell happily waved American flags during the last song of the courtyard ceremony.

Bradenton school celebrates freedom

Kindergarten students Victor Montemayor, Katelyn Pearce and Keelan Mitchell happily waved American flags during the last song of the courtyard ceremony.

Kiana Brito and John Carter, both 11, pass out "Thank a veteran" buttons and poppies to guests as they arrive.

Kiana Brito and John Carter, both 11, pass out "Thank a veteran" buttons and poppies to guests as they arrive.

Vietnam veteran and former Manatee County teacher Pat Palmer, who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, provided the keynote address. He spoke of how the military instills teamwork, valor and character.

Vietnam veteran and former Manatee County teacher Pat Palmer, who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, provided the keynote address. He spoke of how the military instills teamwork, valor and character.

Jordan Seacat is one of about six students to play an instrument during part of the performance.

Jordan Seacat is one of about six students to play an instrument during part of the performance.

Bryce Jandula knew the words to all the songs. He and classmates sing about "liberty and justice for all."

Bryce Jandula knew the words to all the songs. He and classmates sing about "liberty and justice for all."

Leah Trotter, Emma Zagrocki and Victoria Georgiyeva enjoyed performing.

Leah Trotter, Emma Zagrocki and Victoria Georgiyeva enjoyed performing.

Nina Macias and Jada Snipes performed patriotic songs alongside other fifth-grade students.

Nina Macias and Jada Snipes performed patriotic songs alongside other fifth-grade students.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detective Nate Boggs performs on the bagpipe as students file outside for the courtyard ceremony and flag-raising.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detective Nate Boggs performs on the bagpipe as students file outside for the courtyard ceremony and flag-raising.

Caden Parker, Gianna Gonzalez and Lily Asher present the American flag with Navy veteran and VFW Post 12055 member Graham Ellis, behind.

Caden Parker, Gianna Gonzalez and Lily Asher present the American flag with Navy veteran and VFW Post 12055 member Graham Ellis, behind.

Pre-kindergartner Conner Amarosa puts her hand over her heart as the American flag is raised.

Pre-kindergartner Conner Amarosa puts her hand over her heart as the American flag is raised.

School District of Manatee County School Board member Dave Miner, a military veteran, salutes for the raising of the American flag.

School District of Manatee County School Board member Dave Miner, a military veteran, salutes for the raising of the American flag.

Fourth-grader Rebecca Creel helps VFW Post 12055 veteran Ernie Friedman raise a military flag during the courtyard ceremony.

Fourth-grader Rebecca Creel helps VFW Post 12055 veteran Ernie Friedman raise a military flag during the courtyard ceremony.

Fifth-graders Gerardo Ponce and Landon McFarland help VFW Post 12055 member Ron Leonard raise the flag for the U.S. Marines.

Fifth-graders Gerardo Ponce and Landon McFarland help VFW Post 12055 member Ron Leonard raise the flag for the U.S. Marines.

Third-grader Addison Creel helped raise the flag for the U.S. Navy.

Third-grader Addison Creel helped raise the flag for the U.S. Navy.

Assistant Principal Michele Danowski helps Emma Valentin ring the bell in the Let Freedom Ring Courtyard.

Assistant Principal Michele Danowski helps Emma Valentin ring the bell in the Let Freedom Ring Courtyard.

First-grader Mason Colabelli saluted whenever it seemed appropriate. He also got to ring the bell in Freedom's Let Freedom Ring courtyard.

First-grader Mason Colabelli saluted whenever it seemed appropriate. He also got to ring the bell in Freedom's Let Freedom Ring courtyard.

Kindergarten students Victor Montemayor, Katelyn Pearce and Keelan Mitchell happily waved American flags during the last song of the courtyard ceremony.

Kindergarten students Victor Montemayor, Katelyn Pearce and Keelan Mitchell happily waved American flags during the last song of the courtyard ceremony.

Freedom Elementary School honors military veterans, first responders with Veterans Day ceremony.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Freedom Elementary School first-grader Mason Colabelli sported a red-and-white striped shirt as he stood at attention Nov. 12 in the school's courtyard. Such formality wasn't needed at the moment, but Colabelli was eager to honor military veterans during Freedom's annual Let Freedom Ring Courtyard Ceremony.

Fifth-graders performed songs and honored military active members, veterans and first responders during a program inside the school's cafeteria before students headed outside to the courtyard. Selected children helped veterans raise the American and military flags at the center of the courtyard before Colabelli and about a dozen other children took turns ringing the freedom bell to help conclude the ceremony.  

Colabelli said he liked celebrating veterans, and he especially loved ringing the bell in their honor.

"It was cool,"  he said. 

