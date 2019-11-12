Freedom Elementary School first-grader Mason Colabelli sported a red-and-white striped shirt as he stood at attention Nov. 12 in the school's courtyard. Such formality wasn't needed at the moment, but Colabelli was eager to honor military veterans during Freedom's annual Let Freedom Ring Courtyard Ceremony.

Fifth-graders performed songs and honored military active members, veterans and first responders during a program inside the school's cafeteria before students headed outside to the courtyard. Selected children helped veterans raise the American and military flags at the center of the courtyard before Colabelli and about a dozen other children took turns ringing the freedom bell to help conclude the ceremony.

Colabelli said he liked celebrating veterans, and he especially loved ringing the bell in their honor.

"It was cool," he said.