Jonathan Marenco and Jeremiah Anderson

Dream Center sets sail

Sierra and Seth Rivera and Malachi Cleto

Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches teach students from the Dream Center sailing basics.

Yariel Davila, Sebastian Camacho and Elias Gonzales listen to safety instructions.

Skyler Hamel gets ready to set sail.

Lillian Coblentz, Rebecca Coblentz and Celine Batts, accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches, sail around Sarasota Bay.

After learning the parts of a sailboat, Dream Center students, accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches, sail around Sarasota Bay.

Amaris Marenco and Adamarys Davila, accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches, sail around Sarasota Bay.

Dream Center students, accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches, sail around Sarasota Bay.

After learning the parts of a sailboat, Jonathan Marenco and Osmark Hernandez, accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches, sail around Sarasota Bay.

A group of students and chaperones from the Bradenton Dream Center learned the sailing ropes July 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Kids from Bradenton Dream Center set sail July 11.

On Wednesday afternoon, kids from the center’s after-school program visited the Sarasota Sailing Squadron to learn the ropes of sailing.

After lunch and learning all the parts of the boat, the elementary school students and chaperones split into groups, put on life jackets and set out for Sarasota Bay accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches and sailors.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

