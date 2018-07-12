Dream Center sets sail

A group of students and chaperones from the Bradenton Dream Center learned the sailing ropes July 11.
On Wednesday afternoon, kids from the center’s after-school program visited the Sarasota Sailing Squadron to learn the ropes of sailing.
After lunch and learning all the parts of the boat, the elementary school students and chaperones split into groups, put on life jackets and set out for Sarasota Bay accompanied by Sarasota Youth Sailing coaches and sailors.