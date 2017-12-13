Bradenton church recreates night in Bethlehem

Freedom Elementary School Student Mason Bunker, 6, walked through the crowded streets of Bethlehem Dec. 13, observing craftsmen working and women cooking over open flames.

As he passed by a woman selling colorful garments, she caught his attention.

“Did you hear about the baby that was born?” she asked.

Mason said he had.

“I know his name,” Mason said. “His name is Jesus.”

Bayside Community Church held its first Night of Wonder event Dec. 13. More than 3,000 people walked through a simulated town of Bethlehem with interactive sets depicting life in Bethlehem, the taking of the census and baby Jesus in the manger with his parents, Mary and Joseph, the night of Christ’s birth.

Afterward, attendees were able to go inside Bayside’s campus for hot cocoa and cookies, photos with Santa and arts and crafts, among other activities.