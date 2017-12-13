 Skip to main content
Lisa Arfrons, holding her grandson Gattis Snipes, laughs as actor Mike Graham tries to get the crowd to respond. "I've got the first few words — silent night," he says.

Bradenton church recreates night in Bethlehem

Sofia Evans, 3, dives toward her feet as her mom, Shannon, not pictured, tickles them. She rides on the shoulders of her dad, Derek, because of the crowd.

Mill Creek's Brian and Jennifer Pintacuda brought their children, Chase and Drew.

East County's Bryce Albritton, 9, watches a woman cooking chicken legs .

Krystle Sommers, of Lakewood Ranch, used the night to teach her children —Annabelle (front), Evelyn (center) and Elliott (being held) — about each scene.

Actress Irene Carol cooks chicken legs over an open flame at one of the interactive sets.

Mason Bunker, 6, was told about the new baby, Jesus. He hadn't seen him yet, but "we're getting there," he said.

Braden River Elementary students Jaylen Robarge, left, and Audrianna Alicea, center, add their names to the census, being taken by actor Chuck Detore.

Guests even could view live animals. The camels came from Ocala for the event.

Bayside volunteer Debra Pedrow passes out colorful lollipops.

Bayside volunteer Debra Pedrow gives a lollipop to Sophia Morales, 7, of Parrish.

Jennifer and Michael Martin, of Parrish, wait to meet Santa.

Bayside member Xia Cody, 7, colors a picture of presents.

The Bethlehem scene ended with Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus at the manger.

Mike and Rocco Potillo, of East County, take a rest after walking the town of Bethlehem.

More than 2,400 people turned out for Bayside Community Church's first Night of Wonder.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Freedom Elementary School Student Mason Bunker, 6, walked through the crowded streets of Bethlehem Dec. 13, observing craftsmen working and women cooking over open flames.

As he passed by a woman selling colorful garments, she caught his attention.

“Did you hear about the baby that was born?” she asked.

Mason said he had.

“I know his name,” Mason said. “His name is Jesus.”

Bayside Community Church held its first Night of Wonder event Dec. 13. More than 3,000 people walked through a simulated town of Bethlehem with interactive sets depicting life in Bethlehem, the taking of the census and baby Jesus in the manger with his parents, Mary and Joseph, the night of Christ’s birth.

Afterward, attendees were able to go inside Bayside’s campus for hot cocoa and cookies, photos with Santa and arts and crafts, among other activities.

