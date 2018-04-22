 Skip to main content
Jasmine Bautsch, Amarice Holliman and Nicholas Pederson jam out together at their prom.

Braden River students have a ball at the prom

Jasmine Bautsch, Amarice Holliman and Nicholas Pederson jam out together at their prom.

Juniors Steph Lieingsen and Brelynn Myers were urged to go to the prom by freshman Isabelle Hensley and senior Christian Lonzano,

Seniors Amy Aburto and Nekyra Brown enjoy a dance at their prom.

Seniors Gabby Alfonso and Sydney Hemming celebrate that Alfonso was named prom queen.

Seniors Lexi Lemmons and Rin Graves cap their final year of high school at the prom.

Seniors Terrell Thomas, Breanna Graham, and Jaquez Barnes and sophomore Ja'Davian Smith need a break from dancing at their prom.

Seniors Brittany Dean and Andioni Giotiz are dressed for the occasion at the prom.

Seniors Dylan Favorite and Ashley Muir show off their dance moves.

Melissa Forther, Brandon Yi and Camryn Armentrout dance during a crowd favorite song.

Seniors Maxwell Crain and Zach Wyrick were members of the prom court.

Senior Vinh Dong and sophomore Lauren Whiddon are just friends who love dancing.

Jacob Hysell, Tatum Godfrey, Christian Ashworth, Felix Martinez, Dylan Forsyth and Kate Wilson pose for another prom memory.

Seniors Michael Medina, Kyle Villarante and Luke Andrews look sharp for the occasion.

Senior James Fowler and sophomore Kiaria Locke get close for a slow dance.

Seniors Karissa Bolles, Amanda Gillick, Yaniris Garcia and Mary Bolles spend some time under an arbor.

Senior Michelle Sobolewski, junior Courtney Gape and senior Madison Hafley, said it is bittersweet the prom signals the end of high school.

Travis Godren and Matt Whelden, assistant principals, enjoy their role supervising at the prom.

Juniors Emily Benecito, Alexa Brein, Dana Towell and Mina Quesen take a break for a photo.

Seniors Blake Smith, Maiker Gutherie, Noah Cronin and Brian Cutro said it was sad the prom means the end of high school for them.

Bountiful night for Braden River Pirates at their prom.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

If one thing always is true about a prom, it always brings together some interesting combinations.

At Braden River High School's prom April 21 at The Devyn in Sarasota, Braden River freshman Isabelle Hensley went with senior Christian Lozano, which wasn't such a surprise since both have known each other for years.

But that couple thought it would be good to set up some mutual friends, juniors Brelynn Myers and Steph Lieingsen because they felt they would be a great pair.

"They've only known each other for like a week," Lozano said. "But it's going great."

"Yeah," Myers said. "We're having a good time."

Other couples, whether they had been friends for years or not, were also making the best of one of the biggest school functions of the year.

The theme for the evening was An Evening in Tuscany.

