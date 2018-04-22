Braden River students have a ball at the prom

If one thing always is true about a prom, it always brings together some interesting combinations.

At Braden River High School's prom April 21 at The Devyn in Sarasota, Braden River freshman Isabelle Hensley went with senior Christian Lozano, which wasn't such a surprise since both have known each other for years.

But that couple thought it would be good to set up some mutual friends, juniors Brelynn Myers and Steph Lieingsen because they felt they would be a great pair.

"They've only known each other for like a week," Lozano said. "But it's going great."

"Yeah," Myers said. "We're having a good time."

Other couples, whether they had been friends for years or not, were also making the best of one of the biggest school functions of the year.

The theme for the evening was An Evening in Tuscany.