Braden River students 'forget me not'

For students attending Braden River High School's prom April 6 at The Grove, the night was about friendship and memories.

Bella Romo could have attended her senior prom in a more traditional fashion, but instead opted for her dear friends — junior Katelyn Farrell and sophomore Katie Walker.

"We're each other's dates," Bella said.

The trio met in physical education class last year. The teacher told Katelyn to stop being shy and meet people and Katie showed everyone her planner in an effort to make friends as a freshman.

Bella Romo smiled at the memory, but said thinking about leaving them at the end of the year made her sad.

The girls joined hundreds of other students for the "Forget Me Not"-themed prom, where they enjoyed photos, socializing, desserts and plenty of dancing.

On display around the ballroom were more than 140 pictures submitted by students, showcasing some of their favorite memories and people from the year.