 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Seniors Daveon Wortham and Becca Paredes pose for a picture they can have sent directly to their phones or printed to carry home.

Braden River students 'forget me not'

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Seniors Daveon Wortham and Becca Paredes pose for a picture they can have sent directly to their phones or printed to carry home.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Casey Anderson and Maddie Matheny went to dinner at Olive Garden before prom.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Juniors Casey Anderson and Maddie Matheny went to dinner at Olive Garden before prom.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Hannah Pierce and Jackson Dietz loved seeing photos of friends as a way to decorate for prom. "It makes it personal," Hannah said.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Seniors Hannah Pierce and Jackson Dietz loved seeing photos of friends as a way to decorate for prom. "It makes it personal," Hannah said.

Buy this Photo
Senior Katie Stakes and junior Paityn Collins cannot wait to start dancing.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Senior Katie Stakes and junior Paityn Collins cannot wait to start dancing.

Buy this Photo
Debora Fernandez, front, dances with friends to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Debora Fernandez, front, dances with friends to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Buy this Photo
Senior Anthony Rios and junior Jesenia Halemare all smiles.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Senior Anthony Rios and junior Jesenia Halemare all smiles.

Buy this Photo
State College of Florida student Ali McDonald and senior Charlie Saxon went to prom together last year, too.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

State College of Florida student Ali McDonald and senior Charlie Saxon went to prom together last year, too.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Victoria Lim, Alexis Theiss and Reina Langley tried to join a conga line, but started dancing when it fizzled.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Juniors Victoria Lim, Alexis Theiss and Reina Langley tried to join a conga line, but started dancing when it fizzled.

Buy this Photo
Jenna Mennes and Jake Hepler were named Prom Queen and Prom King.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Jenna Mennes and Jake Hepler were named Prom Queen and Prom King.

Buy this Photo
Stephanie Infanti, Kirsten Oteri (behind), Caterina Sharbond (center) and Addy James sing to "Speechless" as they watch the prom king and queen dance with their significant others.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Stephanie Infanti, Kirsten Oteri (behind), Caterina Sharbond (center) and Addy James sing to "Speechless" as they watch the prom king and queen dance with their significant others.

Buy this Photo
Gabby Griffin, Nathan Thomas and Ahmad Ibsais watch their friends, Prom Queen Jenna Mennes and her boyfriend Nick Anderson, dance to "Speechless."

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Gabby Griffin, Nathan Thomas and Ahmad Ibsais watch their friends, Prom Queen Jenna Mennes and her boyfriend Nick Anderson, dance to "Speechless."

Buy this Photo
Senior David Collier and sophomore Haley Gaulpt dance to "Wobble."

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Senior David Collier and sophomore Haley Gaulpt dance to "Wobble."

Buy this Photo
Junior Nicolas Wigington dances to "Wobble" with his date, Marina Herrera, not pictured.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Junior Nicolas Wigington dances to "Wobble" with his date, Marina Herrera, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
Grace Hill, Courtney Gape and Emma Reinisch, all seniors, say dancing is the best part of prom.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Grace Hill, Courtney Gape and Emma Reinisch, all seniors, say dancing is the best part of prom.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Irimia and Alexis Brackett pose in a frame created for the night's "Forget me not" theme.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Juniors Irimia and Alexis Brackett pose in a frame created for the night's "Forget me not" theme.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Erica Cassidy and Josh West snap photos of friends using a "forget me not" prop.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Seniors Erica Cassidy and Josh West snap photos of friends using a "forget me not" prop.

Buy this Photo
Bella Romo, Katelyn Farrell and Katie Walker are each other's date for the prom.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Bella Romo, Katelyn Farrell and Katie Walker are each other's date for the prom.

Buy this Photo
Share
Prom focuses on friendships at East County school.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

For students attending Braden River High School's prom April 6 at The Grove, the night was about friendship and memories.

Bella Romo could have attended her senior prom in a more traditional fashion, but instead opted for her dear friends — junior Katelyn Farrell and sophomore Katie Walker.

"We're each other's dates," Bella said. 

The trio met in physical education class last year. The teacher told Katelyn to stop being shy and meet people and Katie showed everyone her planner in an effort to make friends as a freshman.

Bella Romo smiled at the memory, but said thinking about leaving them at the end of the year made her sad.

The girls joined hundreds of other students for the "Forget Me Not"-themed prom, where they enjoyed photos, socializing, desserts and plenty of dancing.

On display around the ballroom were more than 140 pictures submitted by students, showcasing some of their favorite memories and people from the year.

Related Stories

Advertisement