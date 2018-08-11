 Skip to main content
The Powell family — Judah, Cliff, Lindsay and Eliana — lives in Mill Creek.

Braden River Library brings 'Aladdin' to life with puppet show

Maike Essers brought her daughters, Zumi (left) and Zoila (right).

Palm-Aire resident Yelana Pobezhimova holds her daughter Leah Akbulut during the show.

Charlotte Allen, center, makes sure to get a front row seat, where she can catch bubbles released by the genie.

Aladdin talks with his sidekick about Princess Jasmine.

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Natalie Robson portrays Princess Jasmine with her puppet.

Braden River High School's Aaron Patmor shows off his dragon and king puppets to children after the show.

Emilia Simkins, 4, is visiting her grandparents — Sabal Harbour's John and Linda Simkins — from the United Kingdom.

East County 4-year-old Grey Osburn colors after the show.

Puppeteers present 'Aladdin.'
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Natalie Robson let her hand do the talking, as she pretended to be Jasmine, from "Aladdin."

Her puppet's long hair and crown amused dozens of children who attended the Braden River Library's puppet show Aug. 11. 

"It's definitely a lot harder than it looks," she said of puppeteering. "Back stage, we were rushing to make sure it was running smoothly." 

Puppeteers may have noticed when the genie's lamp went missing, but the children didn't. They loved the scenes, the songs and especially the bubbles the genie made when he granted wishes.

"They're very forgiving," said fellow puppeteer Aaron Patmor, an upcoming junior at Braden River High School, who portrayed a dragon and the king.

After the performance, children enjoyed coloring pictures of magic carpets, like the one Aladdin rode. 

