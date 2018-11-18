 Skip to main content
Marshall Knapp, a senior, is one of the drum majors that lead the Braden River marching band to victory.

Braden River is still the best

Junior Jessica Baus plays a solo on her saxophone during the opening number.

Junior Justin Robertson is one of the first of the Pirate Band to start playing an instrument.

Junior Greg Elder has to show the emotion of the musical number because he and the rest of the percussion group are in the front row.

Junior Evan Bouthillier plays the alto saxophone, which is has a lower range than the saxophone.

Senior Alfredo Aguirre auditioned to perform one of the solos at the beginning of the show, according to Bowman, before the songs were even picked out.

Senior Agila Patel watches for the direction of her drum major before playing her instrument.

Sophomore Nicole Stratford has to throw her rifle into the air and catch it, all while performing in the number.

Clinton Engelberger, a junior, concentrates on playing the trombone while marching.

Senior Juan Brito says it means so much to the seniors to have every performance be better than the one before.

Sophomore MaKayla Blakenship is one of the 94-members band who performed at FMBC state championship.

Seniors Juan Brito, Joshua Helberg, Leah Anderson say they perform every performance like it's their last.

Senior Leah Anderson received the Class 3A Visual Performance Scholarship from the FMBC.

Senior Hannah Brady, even though she is on color guard, also played a clarinet solo during the performance.

Freshman flautist Carissa Bailey is one of the only underclassmen that got to be featured during the show with senior Jony Leyva Silva.

Junior Ben Williams marches with the rest of the clarinet section.

The color guard members twirled flags with emojis on them, representing emotions in a more modern way.

Senior Dana Williams plays a special piccolo solo during the show.

Senior Hailey Knight's final performance was a special one, with all the other seniors, according to Jeramiah Bowman.

Braden River High defends its 3A state marching band championship at Tropicana Field.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Braden River High presented its performance of "Humor Me.?!" during the semifinals of the Florida Marching Band Championships Nov. 17 at Plant City High School, but there wasn't much to laugh about.

Sure, the Pirates did enough to qualify for the 3A finals later that evening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, but their fourth-place standing after the semifinals didn't indicate they would be a threat to defend their state championship.

"I told them don't give up, never give up," said Braden River Band Director Jeramiah Bowman. "We used a quote from Jim Valvano (the former North Carolina State basketball coach who died of cancer) in our show,

"'If you think and laugh and cry, that's a full day,'" Bowman said of the Valvano quote that was used. "And they did all of those things during their finals performance. They had a full day, and they were very happy with their performance."

Braden River improved from its 88.425 score in the semifinals to a season-best 90.575. That edged Palm Beach Central, which scored 89.9 in the finals. Jupiter (89), Boca Raton (86) and Seminole Ridge (85.5) rounded out the top five.

The Braden River Marching Band is made up of 94 students who began working on "Humor Me.?!" in January. 

"We pick a broad set of themes and see where it takes us," Bowman said. "We always try to make the show relevant to the kids' lives, so we used emojis to show the different movements of the show. We all text and use emojis to show emotions, but on the other side of that emoji is a real face and a real person."

Braden River senior Leah Anderson,  who performs with the marching band's color guard, received the Class 3A Visual Performance Scholarship, one of three scholarships given during the state championships.

Bowman said Anderson was helped by Color Guard Director Ricardo Robinson. "He just does a great job with individual performers," Bowman said of Robinson. "Leah wants to be in the theater, and he's great at getting the students to perform."

The Pirates didn't have much time to celebration their state championship. They left for Philadelphia to participate in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Lakewood Ranch High School band did not make the finals in the 4A division, coming in ninth with a score of 80.85 after the semifinal round at Tropicana Field.

 

