Braden River in command at Region Drill Championships in Sarasota

The Braden River High drill team continued to build momentum as it heads to the state tournament with a victory in the Area 5 Regional JROTC Drill Championships March 3 at Riverview High School in Sarasota.

Among the winning units were Armed Squad male and female, Platoon Exhibition male and female, Unarmed Squad male, Squad Exhibition female and Unarmed Platoon male.

Ten of the Pirates' 14 units qualified to compete at the state championships.

The 2018 Florida State JROTC Drill Competition will be held April 7 at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland.