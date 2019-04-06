Braden River High students won't forget this prom

Bella Romo could have attended her Braden River High senior prom in a more traditional fashion, but instead opted to go with her dear friends — junior Katelyn Farrell and sophomore Katie Walker.

"We're each other's dates," Romo said of the April 6 formal occasion at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.

Romo said leaving her friends at the end of the school year makes her sad.

The girls joined hundreds of other students for the "Forget Me Not"-themed prom, where they enjoyed taking photos with each other, socializing, desserts and plenty of dancing.

On display around the ballroom were more than 140 pictures submitted by students, showcasing some of their favorite memories.