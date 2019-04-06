 Skip to main content
Seniors Daveon Wortham and Becca Paredes pose for a photo and a memory.

Braden River High students won't forget this prom

Seniors Daveon Wortham and Becca Paredes pose for a photo and a memory.

Juniors Casey Anderson and Maddie Matheny went to dinner at Olive Garden before prom.

Juniors Casey Anderson and Maddie Matheny went to dinner at Olive Garden before prom.

Seniors Hannah Pierce and Jackson Dietz loved seeing photos of friends as a way to decorate for prom. "It makes it personal," Hannah said.

Seniors Hannah Pierce and Jackson Dietz loved seeing photos of friends as a way to decorate for prom. "It makes it personal," Hannah said.

Senior Katie Stakes and junior Paityn Collins can't wait to start dancing.

Senior Katie Stakes and junior Paityn Collins can't wait to start dancing.

Debora Fernandez, front, shows her moves during the song, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Debora Fernandez, front, shows her moves during the song, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Senior Anthony Rios and junior Jesenia Halemare rock their formal attire.

Senior Anthony Rios and junior Jesenia Halemare rock their formal attire.

State College of Florida student Ali McDonald and senior Charlie Saxon make it two consecutive years at the prom together.

State College of Florida student Ali McDonald and senior Charlie Saxon make it two consecutive years at the prom together.

Juniors Victoria Lim, Alexis Theiss and Reina Langley dance after their conga line fizzled.

Juniors Victoria Lim, Alexis Theiss and Reina Langley dance after their conga line fizzled.

Jenna Mennes and Jake Hepler were named prom queen and king.

Jenna Mennes and Jake Hepler were named prom queen and king.

Stephanie Infanti, Kirsten Oteri, Caterina Sharbond and Addy James sing to "Speechless" as they watch the prom king and queen dance.

Stephanie Infanti, Kirsten Oteri, Caterina Sharbond and Addy James sing to "Speechless" as they watch the prom king and queen dance.

Gabby Griffin, Nathan Thomas and Ahmad Ibsais watch their friends, prom queen Jenna Mennes and her boyfriend Nick Anderson, dance to "Speechless."

Gabby Griffin, Nathan Thomas and Ahmad Ibsais watch their friends, prom queen Jenna Mennes and her boyfriend Nick Anderson, dance to "Speechless."

Senior David Collier and sophomore Haley Gaulpt dance to "Wobble."

Senior David Collier and sophomore Haley Gaulpt dance to "Wobble."

Junior Nicolas Wigington dances to "Wobble."

Junior Nicolas Wigington dances to "Wobble."

Grace Hill, Courtney Gape and Emma Reinisch, all seniors, say dancing is the best part of prom.

Grace Hill, Courtney Gape and Emma Reinisch, all seniors, say dancing is the best part of prom.

Juniors Irimia and Alexis Brackett pose in a frame created for the night's "Forget me not" theme.

Juniors Irimia and Alexis Brackett pose in a frame created for the night's "Forget me not" theme.

Seniors Erica Cassidy and Josh West snap photos of friends using a "forget me not" prop.

Seniors Erica Cassidy and Josh West snap photos of friends using a "forget me not" prop.

Bella Romo, Katelyn Farrell and Katie Walker are each other's dates for the prom.

Bella Romo, Katelyn Farrell and Katie Walker are each other's dates for the prom.

"Forget-me-not" theme leads to unforgettable night at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Bella Romo could have attended her Braden River High senior prom in a more traditional fashion, but instead opted to go with her dear friends — junior Katelyn Farrell and sophomore Katie Walker.

"We're each other's dates," Romo said of the April 6 formal occasion at Grove in Lakewood Ranch. 

Romo said leaving her friends at the end of the school year makes her sad.

The girls joined hundreds of other students for the "Forget Me Not"-themed prom, where they enjoyed taking photos with each other, socializing, desserts and plenty of dancing.

On display around the ballroom were more than 140 pictures submitted by students, showcasing some of their favorite memories.

