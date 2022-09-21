 Skip to main content
Seth Pisani has fun bringing Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid" to life dressed in all red, including red oven mitts as claws. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Braden River High students host 'Night of Magic' cabaret show

Ezekiel Lopez shows off his vocal talents and ability to stage choreography during his performance of "Be Prepared."

Emma Durrence sings while the Braden River Dance Company dances in the background to "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast" as the opening performance to the school's Night of Magic cabaret show.

Carly Taylor brings Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" to the stage while performing "Part of Your World."

Jacob Mazzone impresses the audience with his performance of "Out There" from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Louann McCord's energetic dance to "I Won't Say I'm in Love" gets a loud applause from the audience.

Ellie Barker dances to "Friends on the Other Side."

Jaydiah Scott brings a villainous spirit to her dance performance to "Friends on the Other Side."

Nadia Getman sings about how she'll spend her morning during her performance of "When Will My Life Begin."

Jadan Whistnant performs "Colors of the Wind" with a string ensemble.

Raegan Caffrey and Emma Durrence bring the love of two sisters to the stage while singing "For the First Time in Forever."

Shelby Henry brings to life children's favorite icy princess while she performs "Let It Go."

Josh Ogline shines in the Braden River Dance Company's performance of "Crusin' for a Brusin'."

Kennedy Lollar and Jacob Mazzone tell the story of two volcanoes falling in love while performing "Lava."

Lucy Milner performs "When She Loved Me" dressed as Jessie from "Toy Story 2."

Kiera Powers has audience members singing along during her performance of "Uma" from "The Descendants."

Ava Barak sings a solo as Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." She performed "Home."

Emma Durrence and Gabe Cortez have fun trying to get Zoey Smith (center) to smile during their performance of "Twist That Frown Upside Down."

The student-led cabaret show dazzles the crowd with a little magic.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Ezekiel Lopez, a junior at Braden River High School, was thrilled to bring a little magic to the audience's week during the school's "Night of Magic" cabaret show. 

Lopez opened the performance Sept. 21 as the lead vocals in "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast" and closed the night as Scar singing "Be Prepared" from "The Lion King."

"It was reassuring to be able to play complete opposite characters," Lopez said. "It was great to start as a welcoming, warm character and close with my favorite villain song. It was amazing."

The cabaret show, which included 20 performances, was student-led, giving students the opportunity to showcase their various talents. 

Senior Seth Pisani went on stage dressed in all red, including wearing red oven mitts, to bring Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid" to life. He performed "Under the Sea."

"I thought the song was funny and a well-known song for the kids," Pisani said.

