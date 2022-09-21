Braden River High students host 'Night of Magic' cabaret show

Ezekiel Lopez, a junior at Braden River High School, was thrilled to bring a little magic to the audience's week during the school's "Night of Magic" cabaret show.

Lopez opened the performance Sept. 21 as the lead vocals in "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast" and closed the night as Scar singing "Be Prepared" from "The Lion King."

"It was reassuring to be able to play complete opposite characters," Lopez said. "It was great to start as a welcoming, warm character and close with my favorite villain song. It was amazing."

The cabaret show, which included 20 performances, was student-led, giving students the opportunity to showcase their various talents.

Senior Seth Pisani went on stage dressed in all red, including wearing red oven mitts, to bring Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid" to life. He performed "Under the Sea."

"I thought the song was funny and a well-known song for the kids," Pisani said.