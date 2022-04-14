 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Senior Carmella Chieppo and juniors Laci McDonald and Giana Papa hit the dance floor.

Braden River High School's prom a last hoorah for seniors

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior Carmella Chieppo and juniors Laci McDonald and Giana Papa hit the dance floor.

Juniors Jathon Pasick-Gerdeman, Nickolas Mapps and Austin Murch are ready to have fun and dance together.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Juniors Jathon Pasick-Gerdeman, Nickolas Mapps and Austin Murch are ready to have fun and dance together.

Seniors Alexis Dellapenna and Karson Redmon say prom marks the end of their senior year.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Alexis Dellapenna and Karson Redmon say prom marks the end of their senior year.

Seniors Taylor Evans and Lauralee Carter are excited to be at prom.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Taylor Evans and Lauralee Carter are excited to be at prom.

Senior Ashauntay Floyd has a good time dancing. "I'm blessed to have a prom this year so I can go all out and have fun with friends," Floyd says.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior Ashauntay Floyd has a good time dancing. "I'm blessed to have a prom this year so I can go all out and have fun with friends," Floyd says.

Juniors Bryce Elder and Mason Johnson, senior Connor Rice and juniors Colin Barrett and Will King look forward to hanging out during prom.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Juniors Bryce Elder and Mason Johnson, senior Connor Rice and juniors Colin Barrett and Will King look forward to hanging out during prom.

Senior Hannah King and junior Cameron Boyer take a break from dancing.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior Hannah King and junior Cameron Boyer take a break from dancing.

Sophomore Mario Cruz and junior Kaitlyn Perez go all out for the masquerade theme. "Masquerade is one of my favorite themes in general, so I had to come," Perez says.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Sophomore Mario Cruz and junior Kaitlyn Perez go all out for the masquerade theme. "Masquerade is one of my favorite themes in general, so I had to come," Perez says.

Seniors Michelle Cuervas and Colin Smith dance to the "Cha Cha Slide."

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Michelle Cuervas and Colin Smith dance to the "Cha Cha Slide."

Seniors Cecilia Palomo, Jennifer Coze and Nancy Hernandez say it's awesome to be at prom.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Cecilia Palomo, Jennifer Coze and Nancy Hernandez say it's awesome to be at prom.

Juniors Alison Swarz, Robert Zabriskie and Danielle Bernate have fun at prom.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Juniors Alison Swarz, Robert Zabriskie and Danielle Bernate have fun at prom.

Senior Jessica Kasper spends time with her date senior Alex Lubbs. Lubbs says prom is a big deal because it's a "final hoorah" for their senior year.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior Jessica Kasper spends time with her date senior Alex Lubbs. Lubbs says prom is a big deal because it's a "final hoorah" for their senior year.

Seniors Nicholas Tejada and Cemia Gough slow dance.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Nicholas Tejada and Cemia Gough slow dance.

Seniors Kaden Castano, Lori Smalley, Katherine Thomas and Anderson Lugo spend time with each other at prom.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Kaden Castano, Lori Smalley, Katherine Thomas and Anderson Lugo spend time with each other at prom.

Senior David Kochaniec (center) holds onto the hands of Marisa Cantarella and Kianna Arrazola as he waits to see if he's named prom king.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior David Kochaniec (center) holds onto the hands of Marisa Cantarella and Kianna Arrazola as he waits to see if he's named prom king.

Senior David Kochaniec celebrates being named prom king.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior David Kochaniec celebrates being named prom king.

Students chant senior Jacsyn Hockenbury's name after she is announced as prom queen.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Students chant senior Jacsyn Hockenbury's name after she is announced as prom queen.

Senior David Kochaniec hugs senior Jacsyn Hockenbury after they are named prom king and queen.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Senior David Kochaniec hugs senior Jacsyn Hockenbury after they are named prom king and queen.

Seniors Jacsyn Hockenbury and David Kochaniec celebrate being named prom queen and king.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Seniors Jacsyn Hockenbury and David Kochaniec celebrate being named prom queen and king.

Share
Juniors and seniors dance the night away at prom making some of their final memories of the 2021-2022 school year.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

David Kochaniec, a Braden River High School senior, held onto senior Marisa Cantarella's and senior Kianna Arrazola's hands as he anxiously waited to see if he would be announced as prom king.

When Kochaniec heard his name called, he shouted, threw his hands in the air and jumped in excitement.  

He kept cheering as the sash and crown were put on him. 

"It's amazing," Kochaniec said about being named prom king. "I feel really accomplished."

After senior Jacsyn Hockenbury was named prom queen at Braden River High School's prom April 14 at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota, dozens of juniors and seniors started chanting her name in celebration. 

Juniors and seniors danced the night away, making the most of one of their last big events before the end of the school year. 

"It's kind of crazy," said senior Taylor Evans. "I don't think I realized it was my senior year until all these events like prom started happening. I mean, we graduate in a month."

Senior Ashauntay Floyd said she's been dreaming of prom for years and couldn't believe it was finally here. 

"I'm blessed to have a prom this year so I can go all out and have fun with friends," Floyd said. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement