Braden River High School's prom a last hoorah for seniors

David Kochaniec, a Braden River High School senior, held onto senior Marisa Cantarella's and senior Kianna Arrazola's hands as he anxiously waited to see if he would be announced as prom king.

When Kochaniec heard his name called, he shouted, threw his hands in the air and jumped in excitement.

He kept cheering as the sash and crown were put on him.

"It's amazing," Kochaniec said about being named prom king. "I feel really accomplished."

After senior Jacsyn Hockenbury was named prom queen at Braden River High School's prom April 14 at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota, dozens of juniors and seniors started chanting her name in celebration.

Juniors and seniors danced the night away, making the most of one of their last big events before the end of the school year.

"It's kind of crazy," said senior Taylor Evans. "I don't think I realized it was my senior year until all these events like prom started happening. I mean, we graduate in a month."

Senior Ashauntay Floyd said she's been dreaming of prom for years and couldn't believe it was finally here.

"I'm blessed to have a prom this year so I can go all out and have fun with friends," Floyd said.