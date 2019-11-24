 Skip to main content
Aqila Patel, a Braden River senior, prepares to perform with the band for the last time.

Braden River High School wins third state 3A title in a row

Aqila Patel, a Braden River senior, prepares to perform with the band for the last time.

Brendan Chew, a Braden River junior, is one of the pit members in the band.

Brendan Chew, a Braden River junior, is one of the pit members in the band.

Nick Kemker, a Braden River freshman, performs in the state championship for the first time.

Nick Kemker, a Braden River freshman, performs in the state championship for the first time.

Braden River sophomore Sheri Benson and freshman Makayla Clary move around the field while playing.

Braden River sophomore Sheri Benson and freshman Makayla Clary move around the field while playing.

Shelby Henry, a Braden River freshman, performs in the state championship for the first time.

Shelby Henry, a Braden River freshman, performs in the state championship for the first time.

Juan Brito, a Braden River senior, captures the audience's attention with his flag .

Juan Brito, a Braden River senior, captures the audience's attention with his flag .

Braden River sophomore Julia Glaser moves between band members while twirling her flag in unison with the rest of the color guard.

Braden River sophomore Julia Glaser moves between band members while twirling her flag in unison with the rest of the color guard.

Cara Bailey, a Braden River sophomore, plays piccolo in the band's final performance.

Cara Bailey, a Braden River sophomore, plays piccolo in the band's final performance.

Braden River senior Amy Cerillo plays an intricate rhythm.

Braden River senior Amy Cerillo plays an intricate rhythm.

Ashley Martinez-Arroyo plays with the band in its last performance of the year.

Ashley Martinez-Arroyo plays with the band in its last performance of the year.

Braden River freshman Allison Sicard marches and plays along her fellow Marching Band of Pirates members.

Braden River freshman Allison Sicard marches and plays along her fellow Marching Band of Pirates members.

Braden River freshman Allison Sicard and junior Gianna D'Alessio pause before starting another act in their show.

Braden River freshman Allison Sicard and junior Gianna D'Alessio pause before starting another act in their show.

Braden River freshman Abigail Baatz receives help to rise up from the ground during the band's performance of its show "Rise."

Braden River freshman Abigail Baatz receives help to rise up from the ground during the band's performance of its show "Rise."

Ryan Gordon, Adam Birminghan, Alyssa Milla and Vinny Whatron keep formation.

Ryan Gordon, Adam Birminghan, Alyssa Milla and Vinny Whatron keep formation.

Braden River Marching Band of Pirates perform during finals. The band went on to win its third 3A state title.

Braden River Marching Band of Pirates perform during finals. The band went on to win its third 3A state title.

Braden River's color guard and band work to put on their best performance during finals.

Braden River's color guard and band work to put on their best performance during finals.

Braden River's Natalie Valentine smiles while performing.

Braden River's Natalie Valentine smiles while performing.

Braden River's Marching Band of Pirates members put everything they have into their final performance of the season during the state championship.

Braden River's Marching Band of Pirates members put everything they have into their final performance of the season during the state championship.

Braden River's Allie Behling plays a solo.

Braden River's Allie Behling plays a solo.

Members of Braden River's wind section take center stage during the band's performance.

Members of Braden River's wind section take center stage during the band's performance.

Braden River's Rico Salazar concentrates on playing the xylophone correctly and with intensity to match the tone of the song.

Braden River's Rico Salazar concentrates on playing the xylophone correctly and with intensity to match the tone of the song.

Braden River's Adam Sicard plays in unison with other trumpets.

Braden River's Adam Sicard plays in unison with other trumpets.

Braden River senior Braden Hameed performs a trombone solo.

Braden River senior Braden Hameed performs a trombone solo.

Braden River's Jonah Jacobbi and other trombone players join Braden Hameed, who just finished a solo.

Braden River's Jonah Jacobbi and other trombone players join Braden Hameed, who just finished a solo.

Braden River's Laura Norat marches across the field while playing intricate rhythms.

Braden River's Laura Norat marches across the field while playing intricate rhythms.

Braden River's Josh Scwaub performs with the band at the state championship.

Braden River's Josh Scwaub performs with the band at the state championship.

Braden River's Connor Snead marches to the front of the field with other tuba players as part of the band's formations.

Braden River's Connor Snead marches to the front of the field with other tuba players as part of the band's formations.

Braden River's Jordan Sheehan packs a punch in some of the band's final notes.

Braden River's Jordan Sheehan packs a punch in some of the band's final notes.

Eric Miller, a Lakewood Ranch senior, looks to senior Ethan Horn to ensure they're directing in the exact same tempo.

Eric Miller, a Lakewood Ranch senior, looks to senior Ethan Horn to ensure they're directing in the exact same tempo.

Lakewood Ranch's Shannon Ray smiles at the crowd while moving across the field.

Lakewood Ranch's Shannon Ray smiles at the crowd while moving across the field.

Lakewood Ranch's Julianna McCarter twirls her rifle.

Lakewood Ranch's Julianna McCarter twirls her rifle.

Kenzie Beck and Chloe Nelson celebrate Lakewood Ranch's advancement to the finals.

Kenzie Beck and Chloe Nelson celebrate Lakewood Ranch's advancement to the finals.

Lakewood Ranch Marching Mustangs strike their opening pose for their final performance.

Lakewood Ranch Marching Mustangs strike their opening pose for their final performance.

Lakewood Ranch junior Hannah Miller focuses on her movements and sound while marching.

Lakewood Ranch junior Hannah Miller focuses on her movements and sound while marching.

Lakewood Ranch senior Shannon Ray catches her rifle.

Lakewood Ranch senior Shannon Ray catches her rifle.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kenzie Beck dances during the Marching Mustangs final performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kenzie Beck dances during the Marching Mustangs final performance.

Lakewood Ranch Marching Mustangs try to keep a straight formation during their performance.

Lakewood Ranch Marching Mustangs try to keep a straight formation during their performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Shannon Ray twirls her rifle.

Lakewood Ranch senior Shannon Ray twirls her rifle.

Marching Mustangs members create a group formation.

Marching Mustangs members create a group formation.

The flute section of Lakewood Ranch's band goes into a special formation.

The flute section of Lakewood Ranch's band goes into a special formation.

Lakewood Ranch senior Elise Sunderman twirls her flag.

Lakewood Ranch senior Elise Sunderman twirls her flag.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Brandon Smith

Lakewood Ranch freshman Brandon Smith

Eighth grader Mia Mainella secures a prop in place.

Eighth grader Mia Mainella secures a prop in place.

Lakewood Ranch senior Gabi Zimmerman kneels as part of the show formations.

Lakewood Ranch senior Gabi Zimmerman kneels as part of the show formations.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Ellie Nauman keeps her eye on the conductor to know the tempo.

Lakewood Ranch sophomore Ellie Nauman keeps her eye on the conductor to know the tempo.

Lakewood Ranch senior Ethan Horn conducts his final Marching Mustangs performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Ethan Horn conducts his final Marching Mustangs performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Jack Beatenhead plays the saxophone in his last performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Jack Beatenhead plays the saxophone in his last performance.

Marching Mustangs play intensely to match the mood and tone of the song.

Marching Mustangs play intensely to match the mood and tone of the song.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kyra Rouse marches along the field.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kyra Rouse marches along the field.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Lucia DeVictor keeps her eyes on the conductors while marching and playing.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Lucia DeVictor keeps her eyes on the conductors while marching and playing.

Lakewood Ranch senior Scott Baker pauses for a moment as planned during the drill.

Lakewood Ranch senior Scott Baker pauses for a moment as planned during the drill.

Brian McCoy and Olivia Miller lead a formation.

Brian McCoy and Olivia Miller lead a formation.

Lakewood Ranch junior Gianna Hagopian performs with a microphone to project her sound in the stadium.

Lakewood Ranch junior Gianna Hagopian performs with a microphone to project her sound in the stadium.

Lakewood Ranch senior Matt Shelton enjoys his final performance.

Lakewood Ranch senior Matt Shelton enjoys his final performance.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Ty Dauphas follows other marches are they move forward on the field.

Lakewood Ranch freshman Ty Dauphas follows other marches are they move forward on the field.

Lakewood Ranch freshmen Aaron Ways and Brice Brielmann and senior Colten Beane strike a final pose.

Lakewood Ranch freshmen Aaron Ways and Brice Brielmann and senior Colten Beane strike a final pose.

Braden River Director Jeramiah Bowman celebrates the announcement that Braden River placed first for the third time in the 3A division.

Braden River Director Jeramiah Bowman celebrates the announcement that Braden River placed first for the third time in the 3A division.

Braden River director Jeramiah Bowman and Marching Band of Pirates leadership commemorate their first place win.

Braden River director Jeramiah Bowman and Marching Band of Pirates leadership commemorate their first place win.

Braden River seniors Sianna Harris and Jessica Baus embrace after the band was announced as the first place winners in the 3A division.

Braden River seniors Sianna Harris and Jessica Baus embrace after the band was announced as the first place winners in the 3A division.

Lakewood Ranch High School places third in Florida Marching Band Competitions' 4A division
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Braden River High School's Marching Band of Pirates has done it again.

For the third year in a row, the band claimed victory coming in first place in their division at the Florida Marching Band Competitions' state championship at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach Nov. 23. 

"I'm so happy for them," said Jeramiah Bowman, Braden River's band director. "It's was a perfect ending to a great year."

The band dazzled the crowd with its performance of its show "Rise," which was an inspiration from Principal Sharon Scarbrough's motto last year that the river keeps rising.

Lakewood Ranch High School's Marching Mustangs placed third in the 4A division after two years of not making it to the finals.

"It feels great," said Ron Lambert, Lakewood Ranch's band director. "We are back to our high standards. We've been to finals 12 out 16 years, and those kids belong there."

As the bands were finding out how they placed in the 4A division at University High School in Orlando, Lakewood Ranch's band leaders waited in anticipation to hear if they made it to the top five.

When sixth place came around and the announcement came, there was a pause. 

"For sixth place, it's Lake ... Howell High School," the announcer said.

"Our hearts just dropped," said senior Sarah Huston. 

The band amazed the audience with its performance of "The Angular Objection," which honored five band family members — two students, two parents and a longtime staff member — who died in a span of eight months last year.

 

