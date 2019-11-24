Braden River High School's Marching Band of Pirates has done it again.

For the third year in a row, the band claimed victory coming in first place in their division at the Florida Marching Band Competitions' state championship at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach Nov. 23.

"I'm so happy for them," said Jeramiah Bowman, Braden River's band director. "It's was a perfect ending to a great year."

The band dazzled the crowd with its performance of its show "Rise," which was an inspiration from Principal Sharon Scarbrough's motto last year that the river keeps rising.

Lakewood Ranch High School's Marching Mustangs placed third in the 4A division after two years of not making it to the finals.

"It feels great," said Ron Lambert, Lakewood Ranch's band director. "We are back to our high standards. We've been to finals 12 out 16 years, and those kids belong there."

As the bands were finding out how they placed in the 4A division at University High School in Orlando, Lakewood Ranch's band leaders waited in anticipation to hear if they made it to the top five.

When sixth place came around and the announcement came, there was a pause.

"For sixth place, it's Lake ... Howell High School," the announcer said.

"Our hearts just dropped," said senior Sarah Huston.

The band amazed the audience with its performance of "The Angular Objection," which honored five band family members — two students, two parents and a longtime staff member — who died in a span of eight months last year.