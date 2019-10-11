When it comes to homecoming, Braden River High School senior and cheerleader Emily Byrd always enjoys going to the annual bonfire most.

"I've always loved the bonfire," Byrd said as she ate a s'more. "Since it's my last one I'm trying to make it the best one ever."

More than 100 Braden River students participated in the homecoming tradition Oct. 10 that included performances from the school's Marching Band of Pirates, the Black Pearls, the cheerleading squad and a flash mob from the Student Government Association to the song "Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride" from Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch."

"The (bonfire) really gives you a nostalgic feeling because I remember when I went my freshman year, and it was a lot of fun," said Christian Solorzano, a senior and secretary for SGA. "It really gets you excited to go to homecoming because it's sort of the pregame to homecoming with the energy and good vibes you feel throughout the entire night."

Students also watched as Assistant Principal Matt Whelden planted a kiss on Dorothy, a heifer in the school's Future Farmers of America program. As a fundraiser for Heifer International, a nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger, FFA asked students to donate money, and whichever staff member — Principal Sharon Scarbrough, bookkeeper Rachel Infanti, student support teacher Cynthia Stedman or Whelden — students donated to most would kiss Dorothy at the bonfire.