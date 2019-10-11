 Skip to main content
Seniors Kiya Resner and Alea Monson take a photo to commemorate their final homecoming bonfire.

Braden River High homecoming bonfire carries on tradition

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 |

Seniors Kiya Resner and Alea Monson take a photo to commemorate their final homecoming bonfire.

Seniors Jack Soodek and Hunter Gionfriddo grill hotdogs for the annual homecoming bonfire.

Senior Kayla Keane and junior Sara Hall dance in unison as the homecoming bonfire gets started. Hall said she couldn't wait to be a part of the Student Government Association flash mob.

Senior Jasmin Mendoza enjoys a s'more during the bonfire. She said she was excited for the big dance circle at the end of the night.

Seniors Alli Bloski, Jaden Manfredi, Cydney Brummett, Gine Lovelace and Ireland Coker make s'mores together.

Assistant Principal Matt Whelden kisses Dorothy, a heifer in Braden River High School's Future Farmers of America program. Whelden was selected to kiss Dorothy because students donated the most money under his name.

Senior Emily Byrd dances while enjoying a s'more. Byrd said she was going to make her final bonfire the best one ever.

Marching Band of Pirates color guard members junior Natalie Valentine and freshman Grace Scutti dance together while the drumline plays a cadence.

Senior Braden Hameed performs with the Marching Band of Pirates in his final homecoming bonfire.

Marching Band of Pirates color guard member and sophomore Ashauntay Floyd dances to the drumline's cadence. Floyd said she loves performing and being able to show school spirit.

Marching Band of Pirates, the Black Pearls, cheerleading squad and Student Government Association perform at annual bonfire.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When it comes to homecoming, Braden River High School senior and cheerleader Emily Byrd always enjoys going to the annual bonfire most. 

"I've always loved the bonfire," Byrd said as she ate a s'more. "Since it's my last one I'm trying to make it the best one ever."

More than 100 Braden River students participated in the homecoming tradition Oct. 10 that included performances from the school's Marching Band of Pirates, the Black Pearls, the cheerleading squad and a flash mob from the Student Government Association to the song "Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride" from Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch." 

"The (bonfire) really gives you a nostalgic feeling because I remember when I went my freshman year, and it was a lot of fun," said Christian Solorzano, a senior and secretary for SGA. "It really gets you excited to go to homecoming because it's sort of the pregame to homecoming with the energy and good vibes you feel throughout the entire night."

Students also watched as Assistant Principal Matt Whelden planted a kiss on Dorothy, a heifer in the school's Future Farmers of America program. As a fundraiser for Heifer International, a nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger, FFA asked students to donate money, and whichever staff member — Principal Sharon Scarbrough, bookkeeper Rachel Infanti, student support teacher Cynthia Stedman or Whelden — students donated to most would kiss Dorothy at the bonfire. 

 

 

