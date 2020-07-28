 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Michael Gagnon and Patrick Gajowczyk prepare to enter the baseball stadium for their graduation ceremony.

Braden River High graduates celebrate end of final chapter

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Michael Gagnon and Patrick Gajowczyk prepare to enter the baseball stadium for their graduation ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High School hosts its graduation ceremony at LECOM Park to allow for social distancing.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Braden River High School hosts its graduation ceremony at LECOM Park to allow for social distancing.

Buy this Photo
Mary Kate Nolan and Kate Nixon are excited to finally be graduating after their graduation ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Mary Kate Nolan and Kate Nixon are excited to finally be graduating after their graduation ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

Buy this Photo
Graduates line up for the ceremony.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Graduates line up for the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Christian Solorzano, Jordyn Collis and Isabella Macias are the student speakers at Braden River High School's graduation.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Christian Solorzano, Jordyn Collis and Isabella Macias are the student speakers at Braden River High School's graduation.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School, welcomes graduates, faculty, staff and families to the high school's Class of 2020 graduation.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School, welcomes graduates, faculty, staff and families to the high school's Class of 2020 graduation.

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Saunders, superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, waves to families at Braden River High School's graduation ceremony.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Cynthia Saunders, superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, waves to families at Braden River High School's graduation ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Christian Solorzano, Braden River High School's senior class president, thanks his classmates for the memories they've made over the years.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Christian Solorzano, Braden River High School's senior class president, thanks his classmates for the memories they've made over the years.

Buy this Photo
Penelope Sugg makes her way across the baseball diamond with her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Penelope Sugg makes her way across the baseball diamond with her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Aaron Patmor and Jovany Perez move their tassels from the right to the left signifying their graduation from Braden River High School.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Aaron Patmor and Jovany Perez move their tassels from the right to the left signifying their graduation from Braden River High School.

Buy this Photo
Tess Zambella celebrates her graduation with Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Tess Zambella celebrates her graduation with Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School.

Buy this Photo
Elijah Bolle waves to his family in the stands.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Elijah Bolle waves to his family in the stands.

Buy this Photo
Peter Proll congratulates his stepson James Fowler on his graduation with his mother, Amanda Miller. "It feels pretty good (to graduate) even though it was postponed," Fowler says.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Peter Proll congratulates his stepson James Fowler on his graduation with his mother, Amanda Miller. "It feels pretty good (to graduate) even though it was postponed," Fowler says.

Buy this Photo
Marco, Daniela and Charisti Madrid celebrate Daniela Madrid's graduation. "We are incredibly proud of her," Charisti Madrid says.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Marco, Daniela and Charisti Madrid celebrate Daniela Madrid's graduation. "We are incredibly proud of her," Charisti Madrid says.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Garcia and Vivianna Garcia get in line for their graduation ceremony. "I thought (graduation) was never going to happen," Vivianna Garcia says.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Victoria Garcia and Vivianna Garcia get in line for their graduation ceremony. "I thought (graduation) was never going to happen," Vivianna Garcia says.

Buy this Photo
Jordyn Collis, Isabella Macias and Christian Solorzano will give speeches during the ceremony.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Jordyn Collis, Isabella Macias and Christian Solorzano will give speeches during the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Amber Norland and Sophia Nole are excited to get their diplomas.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Amber Norland and Sophia Nole are excited to get their diplomas.

Buy this Photo
Devin Nichols and Carter Nichols feel great about finally graduating from Braden River High School.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Devin Nichols and Carter Nichols feel great about finally graduating from Braden River High School.

Buy this Photo
Graduates walk around the baseball field.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Graduates walk around the baseball field.

Buy this Photo
Graduates line up in preparation to receive their diplomas.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Graduates line up in preparation to receive their diplomas.

Buy this Photo
School board member the Rev. James Golden waves to the crowd of families at Braden River High School's graduation.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

School board member the Rev. James Golden waves to the crowd of families at Braden River High School's graduation.

Buy this Photo
Isabella Macias references space in her graduation speech because of her love for space. She hopes to become an astrophysicist.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Isabella Macias references space in her graduation speech because of her love for space. She hopes to become an astrophysicist.

Buy this Photo
Jordyn Collis gives her graduation speech reminding the Class of 2020 of their accomplishments and ability to overcome challenges like the pandemic.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Jordyn Collis gives her graduation speech reminding the Class of 2020 of their accomplishments and ability to overcome challenges like the pandemic.

Buy this Photo
Sydney Brummett shows off her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Sydney Brummett shows off her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Anna Dong holds onto her mask while having her photo taken with her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Anna Dong holds onto her mask while having her photo taken with her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Khushbu Patel excitedly accepts her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Khushbu Patel excitedly accepts her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School, chats with graduate Aiden Smith.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Sharon Scarbrough, principal of Braden River High School, chats with graduate Aiden Smith.

Buy this Photo
Graduates continue to cross the baseball diamond while Madigan Wilford gets her photo taken with her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Graduates continue to cross the baseball diamond while Madigan Wilford gets her photo taken with her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Brendan Caruso and Kayla Banks move their tassel from the right to the left signifying their graduation.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Brendan Caruso and Kayla Banks move their tassel from the right to the left signifying their graduation.

Buy this Photo
Juan Brito makes his way across the baseball field.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Juan Brito makes his way across the baseball field.

Buy this Photo
Chloe Carnegie walks across the field with her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Chloe Carnegie walks across the field with her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Hailee Chapin smiles after receiving her diploma.

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020 |

Hailee Chapin smiles after receiving her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Share
Braden River High School seniors finally conclude their high school careers with graduation at LECOM Park.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Braden River high school seniors Gina Lovelace, Syndey Brummett and Suchir Patel stood in line talking to each other with their caps and gowns in hand.

They were waiting to enter the LECOM Park field July 28 to finally have their graduation, which was originally scheduled for May but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels like it’s finalized,” Brummett said. “It hasn’t felt like high school is over. We finally have the conclusion we’ve been waiting for.”

Out of Braden River's about 450 graduates, 390 of them crossed the baseball diamond with their diplomas in hand as their families sat in the stands cheering for them while practicing social distancing.

“The hype of graduation has definitely died down, but I’m happy we were able to get something to celebrate our accomplishments,” Lovelace said. 

Related Stories

Advertisement