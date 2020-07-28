Braden River High graduates celebrate end of final chapter

Braden River high school seniors Gina Lovelace, Syndey Brummett and Suchir Patel stood in line talking to each other with their caps and gowns in hand.

They were waiting to enter the LECOM Park field July 28 to finally have their graduation, which was originally scheduled for May but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels like it’s finalized,” Brummett said. “It hasn’t felt like high school is over. We finally have the conclusion we’ve been waiting for.”

Out of Braden River's about 450 graduates, 390 of them crossed the baseball diamond with their diplomas in hand as their families sat in the stands cheering for them while practicing social distancing.

“The hype of graduation has definitely died down, but I’m happy we were able to get something to celebrate our accomplishments,” Lovelace said.