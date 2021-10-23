Braden River football suffers first loss against Sumner

The Braden River High football team rolled to a 6-0 start in 2021 despite a number of injuries at key positions, including quarterback and running back.

On Friday night against Sumner High, the injuries to key players continued to pile up. The Pirates fought to the end but couldn't score enough points and lost to the Stingrays 14-10.

Braden River (6-1) jumped to a 10-0 lead against Sumner (7-2) through a 40-yard Colin Boyd field goal on its opening possession and a second-quarter touchdown run by senior Nehemiah Jenkins. The latter was the result of an interception by junior linebacker Aidan Dangler that set up the Pirates at the Stingrays 13 yard line. The Pirates would only threaten to score on one other possession, however, and that drive ended when breakout sophomore running back Trayvon Pinder was stuffed at the two yard line on fourth down.

Pinder also injured his left knee on the play. He would not return to the game. The Pirates were already missing senior running back Justice McDaniel, who has been out since week one with an ankle injury, and sophomore quarterback Nick Trier, who has been out since Sept. 17 with his own ankle injury. Jenkins, primarily a defensive back, took Pinder's place, while senior Bryan Kearse, usually a wide receiver, once again stepped under center.

With Kearse at quarterback, the Pirates attempted just five passes. Kearse completed four of them for 56 yards, but the lack of a downfield passing threat coupled with the loss of Pinder resulted in the Stingrays swarming the Braden River running game for most of the evening. Pinder and Jenkins combined for 97 yards on 26 carries.

The Pirates defense was dealing a loss of its own: star senior linebacker Evan Dangler missed the game with a leg injury. Braden River held Sumner's potent attack down in the first half, but two big plays in the second half were all the Stingrays needed. Sophomore quarterback Greg Smith found Tyler Williams for a 60 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and sophomore running back Devin Spencer ran for a 38-yard touchdown with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter, making the score 14-10. The Pirates would only get one offensive possession after that score; they punted the ball back to Sumner with 8:05 left and the Stingrays were able to run out the clock.

Pirates head Coach Curt Bradley gave credit to Sumner's defense after the game, complimenting them on playing stout rush defense and not allowing Pinder and Jenkins to find room to maneuver.

Bradley said he's anxious to see how his team responds to its first loss of the year. The Pirates are scheduled to play Spoto High (2-6) on the road Oct. 29.